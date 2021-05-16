Foundation awards more than $32k in classroom grants

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has awarded 47 classroom grants totaling more than $32,000.

It was a change in timing, as the grants have usually been awarded in November. This way, teachers will have more time during the next school year to implement their projects, foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla said of Wednesday’s announcement.

“This is such a great partnership we have with our foundation,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. To teachers, she said, “Thank you for doing great things outside the box with your students.”

LaFerla said there was a record number of applications for grants this time.

“We are going to be expanding our grant program next year,” he said. “We are excited about our classroom grant program.”

The foundation has had two successful fund drives this year, LaFerla said. A staff drive last fall raised $27,000.

“This year in our community campaign, we challenged them to match the staff campaign,” he said. “Our community really stepped up. We raised over $40,000 in our campaign — which is very much a record. Last year, we raised $15,000, and the year before was $7,000. Your giving to the foundation inspired others to give.”