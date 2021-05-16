 Skip to main content
Foundation awards more than $32k in classroom grants
Foundation awards more than $32k in classroom grants

20210515_new_classroomgrants1.jpg

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded 47 classroom grants totaling more than $32,000 to teachers from around the school district Wednesday at the Educational Service Center. The grant funds will be available for teachers to use for the 2021-2022 school year.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has awarded 47 classroom grants totaling more than $32,000.

It was a change in timing, as the grants have usually been awarded in November. This way, teachers will have more time during the next school year to implement their projects, foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla said of Wednesday’s announcement.

“This is such a great partnership we have with our foundation,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. To teachers, she said, “Thank you for doing great things outside the box with your students.”

LaFerla said there was a record number of applications for grants this time.

“We are going to be expanding our grant program next year,” he said. “We are excited about our classroom grant program.”

The foundation has had two successful fund drives this year, LaFerla said. A staff drive last fall raised $27,000.

“This year in our community campaign, we challenged them to match the staff campaign,” he said. “Our community really stepped up. We raised over $40,000 in our campaign — which is very much a record. Last year, we raised $15,000, and the year before was $7,000. Your giving to the foundation inspired others to give.”

LaFerla said he was “inspired” by the plans teachers wrote about in their applications.

“I really appreciate all you do for our kids,” he said.

The grants included the following:

Thomas Jefferson High School mural, Laurie Bancroft

Summer Bridge Essentials Backpack, Bronwyn Barney

Sensory Opportunities, Belinda Carpenter

Historical Connections, Shauna Cihacek

Student Engagement, Amy Coon

Interactive Learning for Primary Students, Courtney Cronk

Drones in the Classroom, James Crum

Kindergarten Boogie Boards, Shawn Darrington

Pedal Bike Desks, Jenni Degner

Using Ukes to Strengthen Skills, Brandon Fisher

Moving While We’re Learning, Kylee Goodvin

Engage the Brain, Shelby Graves

Rhyming Rascals, Rob Hart

Raising Writers, Rob Hart

Hands-On Science, Rob Hart

Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, Grades 4-5, Elizabeth Hayes

Preschool Interactive Learning, Bethany Hayes

Writing Wow-dom, Malia Hendricks

Outdoor PE Enhancement and Remote Control Connectivity, Trent Hill

Essentials Pantry at Roosevelt, Rachel Horton

Math Stacking for Success, Deborah Hospodka

Social-Emotional Resources, Kourtney Huffman

Drumming Circles, Heidi Kirsch

Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, kindergarten-first grade, Andrea Koehling

Specialized Program Flexible Seating, Angela Koenig

Students are Inquirers Every Day in Kindergarten!, Becky Liston

Purposeful Play Every Day through Transdisciplinary Learning, Kevin Maxcy

3D Printing for Gifted Programming, Molly McCarthy

Scholastic Magazines, Allison Meyer

Home Is Where the hAeRT is, Courtney Mimick

High Frequency Words Stations, Jamie Naughton

Learning through Play and Hands-On Experiences through an IB Lens, Jennifer Pearce

Red Rover, Red Rover, Give PreK Gross Motor, Danielle Philmon

We’ve Got the Whole World in My Hands, Danielle Philmon

Advance to Go Collect Board Game Fridays, Danielle Philmon

ALHS IT Student Technician Grant for A+ Certification, Francis Rhodd III

What’s Blooming, Nancy Rutherford

Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, Incoming Kindergarten Students, Mariah Schroder

Let Your Mind Storm with Possibilities, Holly Sharp

Cultivating Positive Student-Teacher Relationships, Denise Shipp

Let’s Get Cracking!, Andrea Smith

Green Screen Productions, Rodney Smith

Science Sparks, Amanda Stark

Music Room Flex Seating, Darla Sullivan

Keep Calm and Mindful On, Robert Tellgren

Manipulatives for Learning, Kelsey Winchell

IT Student Technician A+ Certification, Jules Worl

