Foundation awards more than $32k in classroom grants

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has awarded 47 classroom grants totaling more than $32,000.
It was a change in timing, as the grants have usually been awarded in November. This way, teachers will have more time during the next school year to implement their projects, foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla said of Wednesday’s announcement.
“This is such a great partnership we have with our foundation,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. To teachers, she said, “Thank you for doing great things outside the box with your students.”
LaFerla said there was a record number of applications for grants this time.
“We are going to be expanding our grant program next year,” he said. “We are excited about our classroom grant program.”
The foundation has had two successful fund drives this year, LaFerla said. A staff drive last fall raised $27,000.
“This year in our community campaign, we challenged them to match the staff campaign,” he said. “Our community really stepped up. We raised over $40,000 in our campaign — which is very much a record. Last year, we raised $15,000, and the year before was $7,000. Your giving to the foundation inspired others to give.”
LaFerla said he was “inspired” by the plans teachers wrote about in their applications.
“I really appreciate all you do for our kids,” he said.
The grants included the following:
Thomas Jefferson High School mural, Laurie Bancroft
Summer Bridge Essentials Backpack, Bronwyn Barney
Sensory Opportunities, Belinda Carpenter
Historical Connections, Shauna Cihacek
Student Engagement, Amy Coon
Interactive Learning for Primary Students, Courtney Cronk
Drones in the Classroom, James Crum
Kindergarten Boogie Boards, Shawn Darrington
Pedal Bike Desks, Jenni Degner
Using Ukes to Strengthen Skills, Brandon Fisher
Moving While We’re Learning, Kylee Goodvin
Engage the Brain, Shelby Graves
Rhyming Rascals, Rob Hart
Raising Writers, Rob Hart
Hands-On Science, Rob Hart
Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, Grades 4-5, Elizabeth Hayes
Preschool Interactive Learning, Bethany Hayes
Writing Wow-dom, Malia Hendricks
Outdoor PE Enhancement and Remote Control Connectivity, Trent Hill
Essentials Pantry at Roosevelt, Rachel Horton
Math Stacking for Success, Deborah Hospodka
Social-Emotional Resources, Kourtney Huffman
Drumming Circles, Heidi Kirsch
Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, kindergarten-first grade, Andrea Koehling
Specialized Program Flexible Seating, Angela Koenig
Students are Inquirers Every Day in Kindergarten!, Becky Liston
Purposeful Play Every Day through Transdisciplinary Learning, Kevin Maxcy
3D Printing for Gifted Programming, Molly McCarthy
Scholastic Magazines, Allison Meyer
Home Is Where the hAeRT is, Courtney Mimick
High Frequency Words Stations, Jamie Naughton
Learning through Play and Hands-On Experiences through an IB Lens, Jennifer Pearce
Red Rover, Red Rover, Give PreK Gross Motor, Danielle Philmon
We’ve Got the Whole World in My Hands, Danielle Philmon
Advance to Go Collect Board Game Fridays, Danielle Philmon
ALHS IT Student Technician Grant for A+ Certification, Francis Rhodd III
What’s Blooming, Nancy Rutherford
Crescent Summer Learning Backpack, Incoming Kindergarten Students, Mariah Schroder
Let Your Mind Storm with Possibilities, Holly Sharp
Cultivating Positive Student-Teacher Relationships, Denise Shipp
Let’s Get Cracking!, Andrea Smith
Green Screen Productions, Rodney Smith
Science Sparks, Amanda Stark
Music Room Flex Seating, Darla Sullivan
Keep Calm and Mindful On, Robert Tellgren
Manipulatives for Learning, Kelsey Winchell
IT Student Technician A+ Certification, Jules Worl