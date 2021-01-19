Foundation offers access to 100 scholarships

More than 100 scholarships will be available to college-bound area seniors through the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation.
The foundation’s scholarship application form will be posted online on Feb. 1, according to a release .
Once a student submits an application, they will be matched with scholarships for which they meet the criteria. They will receive a list of the SWIEF scholarships for which they may qualify and can then complete any additional requirements for specific ones. Some scholarships are based on financial need, while others are based on merit, so students of all income levels should apply.
SWIEF was founded 30 years ago to improve access to postsecondary education for southwest Iowa students, the press release stated. With a total of more than $180,000 and numerous scholarship awards of $1,000 or more, taking the time to apply can literally pay off for students.
“While we recognize the increased need for students to pursue a postsecondary education, we also recognize the financial difficulties and barriers students face as they embark on this endeavor,” SWIEF President Tori Christie said in the release. “We hope to mitigate that burden at least a little bit by offering some financial assistance. Of course, such financial assistance would not be possible if it were not for the generosity of individuals and families, as well as civic groups and organizations throughout the communities in southwest Iowa. We are grateful they are willing to provide support for such a worthwhile cause.”
To access the application, students should visit swiowaeducationalfoundation.org on or after Feb. 1. The deadline for applications is March 15.