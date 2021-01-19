Foundation offers access to 100 scholarships

More than 100 scholarships will be available to college-bound area seniors through the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation.

The foundation’s scholarship application form will be posted online on Feb. 1, according to a release .

Once a student submits an application, they will be matched with scholarships for which they meet the criteria. They will receive a list of the SWIEF scholarships for which they may qualify and can then complete any additional requirements for specific ones. Some scholarships are based on financial need, while others are based on merit, so students of all income levels should apply.

SWIEF was founded 30 years ago to improve access to postsecondary education for southwest Iowa students, the press release stated. With a total of more than $180,000 and numerous scholarship awards of $1,000 or more, taking the time to apply can literally pay off for students.