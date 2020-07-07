Free online class to focus on chronic loneliness among deaf children

A state program serving Iowa’s deaf and blind children will offer a three-part online class on loneliness in deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

“Chronic Loneliness: A Health Concern for Youth Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing” will be delivered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays on July 14, 21, and 28 via Zoom. The free class is designed for parents and educators of deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

“Now, more than ever, we need to understand how chronic loneliness affects the health of children who are deaf or hard of hearing,” a flyer on the series states.

Content of the course will focus on the following:

• Identifying isolation and loneliness

• Understanding how loneliness connects to mental health

• Preventing and intervening to facilitate change

The series will be presented by Susan Rolinger, director of extended learning for Iowa Education for Deaf & Blind.

“Susan shares professional and real-life experience in this series,” a description on the flyer states. “She has perspective from her mental health counseling practice, as well as being a mother to three daughters, one of whom is deaf.