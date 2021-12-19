Funding, design taking shape for Council Bluffs Early Learning Center

Fundraising and design work for the Council Bluffs Community School District’s 38,000-square-foot Early Learning Center are moving full speed ahead.

The facility will be built on the site of the former Tinley School building on the corner of North Eighth Street and Avenue G.

About $16 million has been raised toward the $20 million cost of construction, including a $7 million state grant, a $1.04 million grant from the Iowa West Foundation and pledges from other private foundations and individuals, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo. The district plans to set aside $2.24 million to establish an endowment to help cover operating costs. The Early Learning Center, described by the state as a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, will serve as an early childhood learning model.

“With this investment from the state and with the partnership of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to secure private donations for this priority, we are on schedule to open the center in the fall of 2023 to meet a significant need in our community,” Murillo said.

The facility will allow the district to serve an additional 200 children, school officials estimate. The school system currently offers preschool instruction in 32 classrooms in elementary schools throughout the district, but many children are on a waiting list to get into its preschool program.

The goal, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, will be to demonstrate how to deliver public school-provided early learning in large and small school districts throughout the state. A consultant from the University of Kansas will work directly with the school district on the review of the program.

Children served in the center will be part of an active learning environment in which they can explore, interact and engage with their peers and adults in a stimulating physical environment, a press release from the district stated. The Early Learning Center will use the same curriculum and assessment tools as the district’s other preschool classrooms, according to Tracy Mathews, chief of schools for preschool.

The Highscope curriculum will be delivered by licensed teachers in age-appropriate class sizes, the press release stated. In the preschool classrooms, there will be a teacher and a preschool assistant to serve 16 children. In the infant and toddler rooms, there will be eight to 12 children, depending on the age of those being served.

The center will have a total of 14 classrooms, including 11 preschool classrooms for 3- and 4-year-olds, two for toddlers and one for infants, Mathews said. Each will have the appropriate staff-to-student ratio for the age level served.

There will be a large motor skills room and a smaller one for younger children, giving children indoor play areas, according to Roger Slosson, project manager for BVH Architecture. Outside, there will be three play areas, again for different age groups.

There will also be a safety vestibule, offices, a kitchen, teacher work rooms, storage rooms, a breastfeeding room and a multipurpose room that can be used for meetings, training or as a storm shelter.

Architects plan to have specifications ready in time for a hearing on Feb. 8, Slosson said. The project will be put out for bid from Feb. 28 to March 24 and a contract awarded by mid-April.

