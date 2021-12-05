Glenwood receives funds for playground project

The Wellmark Foundation awarded more than $674,000 to 29 communities across Iowa with Small MATCH grants.

The funds are to encourage physical activity or access to nutritious foods, a press release said. A local organization, the Glenwood Rams Parent Teacher Association, received $25,000 in funds for the NE Elementary Inclusive Playground Project.

“The Wellmark Foundation is proud to award a total of $674,664 to these 29 Iowa organizations,” said Mary Lawyer, Wellmark Foundation executive director in the release. “The projects these organizations are implementing will enhance the quality of life and the overall well-being of citizens in their communities for several generations.”

The funded projects will help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through initiatives that encourage physical activity or access to and consumption of nutritious foods, the release said.

Since 1991, the Wellmark Foundation has provided more than $39 million in funds through grants to communities across Iowa and South Dakota.

