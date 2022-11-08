Glenwood superintendent to be recognized by statewide group

Glenwood’s superintendent has been chosen for recognition by a statewide professional organization.

Devin Embray was a finalist for the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year award sponsored by the School Administrators of Iowa, according to a press release from SAI.

“SAI is pleased to celebrate the contributions and leadership of school superintendents dedicated to serving students and their communities,” said Lisa Remy, the association’s executive director.

Recently, Glenwood Community Schools has been heavily involved with Professional Learning Communities, emphasizing collaboration at each building to drive student engagement, use of best practice instructional strategies, proficiency scales, and standards-referenced grading, the press release stated. The district has also revised building schedules to include intervention times for students who need additional time and resources to achieve the necessary proficiency or deepen proficiency to better serve students’ needs.

Additionally, Glenwood Community Schools has expanded what it calls “Glenwood U.” This program provides a fully accredited master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at a reduced rate for working teachers. District administration is pursuing a grow-your-own-teacher program. If implemented, eligible graduating seniors will work for the district as a paraprofessional and take college classes at night. Estimates indicate students will pay less than $20,000 for a fully accredited degree completed in three years with concurrent courses taken while in high school.

Lastly, the district is gearing up to launch a final phase facilities project that will renovate Northeast Elementary, provide geothermal heating and cooling to the middle school, and potentially place West Elementary in a renovated space on the Glenwood Resource Campus, the press release stated. Should this happen, West Elementary will be repurposed for district support services. The total bond is estimated at $50 million, and the district anticipates an early March 2024 vote.

Embray is in his 13th year as the district’s superintendent and his 20th year as a superintendent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central College, a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University, an advanced studies certificate for superintendents from the University of Northern Iowa and a doctorate from the University of the Cumberlands in educational leadership.

He has had experience as a middle-level science instructor, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent over the past 31 years spanning six districts, including Glenwood. He has also served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years as a nuclear, chemical and biological warfare specialist and instructor. He is a member of the local Rotary organization, a board member for the YMCA, a past president of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation Board, currently serving as secretary. He is an ex-officio member and founder of the Glenwood Community Schools Foundation.

Nominated for the award by his peers, Embray will be recognized by the association at its Annual Conference in August 2023, along with West Delaware County Superintendent Kristen Rickey, who was recently selected as the recipient.

SAI, a statewide organization founded in 1987, represents more than 2,000 Iowa educational administrators. SAI’s mission is to support, encourage and develop Iowa’s educational leaders and learners.