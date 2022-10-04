Glenwood's West Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School

West Elementary School in Glenwood was one of five Iowa schools and the only one in southwest Iowa recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in September as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The award honors schools for overall academic performance or for progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students. West — which serves 421 students in third, fourth and fifth grades — was recognized as an Exemplary High-Performing School. Other types of awards include Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools and Exemplary Improving Schools.

Other Iowa public schools named Blue Ribbon Schools included Mount Ayr Elementary, Prairie Trail Elementary in Ankeny, Van Meter High School and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.

“These schools are to be congratulated for their Blue Ribbon status,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a press release. “This is a prestigious recognition that underscores how these schools ensure they meet the needs of all students. That’s accomplished through the dedication of Iowa administrators, educators and staff in making sure students are prepared for their futures.”

School officials were surprised to find out in February that the school had been nominated for the honor by the Iowa Department of Education, Principal Genie O’Grady said.

Once nominated, a school has to go through an application process, O’Grady said.

“We started on it in February, submitted it in April and heard in September,” she said. “So then you’re just sitting there from April to September waiting to hear.”

O’Grady recruited seven staff members — teachers, counselors, special area teachers in art and physical education and an instructional coach — to work on the application, identifying the school’s strengths and highlighting them.

“We were really focused on intervention,” she said. “It could be for kids who are below grade level, but it could also be for students who are above grade level, as well” and needed to be challenged.

Staff members believe the school got some points for its teacher leadership system “where teachers really are leading each other,” O’Grady said.

West has a professional learning community where teachers try different teaching methods and keep track of the data, then share information on successful projects with other teachers, she said.

O’Grady, Superintendent Devin Embray and one other staff person will go to Washington, D.C. in early November to accept the official award, O’Grady said. While the staff has had its own celebration, the partying will begin in earnest when they return from Washington. Then, they will celebrate with students, parents and retired school personnel.

“I keep telling people we’re going to celebrate all year,” she said.