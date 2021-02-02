Governor’s STEM Advisory Council starts new podcast season

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council kicked off the third season of its podcast, “STEM Essential” on Monday.
The theme of this season, sponsored by Accumold, is “Vaccination, by STEM,” according to a press release from the advisory council. The series features Iowans on the frontlines behind developing, distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines.
“STEM Essential” features leading advocates and voices to discuss the power of STEM education for Iowa’s students now, and what strong STEM education will mean for the future. Jeff Weld, executive director of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, interviews guests about what inspired their path with STEM, how they view the current outlook for STEM and what they expect to see in the years ahead.
“Professionals in healthcare are today’s superheroes, all of whom are using their own STEM educations to protect and heal us through a global pandemic,” Weld said in the press release. “The only good thing about crisis is the wave of interest in learning about and preventing recurrence, and that is where our STEM Council comes in.”
The group highlights Iowans who are good role models for “the next generation of healers,” he said.
Weld’s first guest on this season of “STEM Essentials,” which debuted Monday, is Dr. Nafissa Egbuonye, director of public health for the Black Hawk County Health Department, the release stated. Dr. Egbuonye and Weld discuss the pandemic at the local level and the role that her agency plays in guiding the community.
“What excites me about public health is the fact that we are in every sector,” Egbuonye says during the podcast. “This pandemic highlights it — we are working with the schools, superintendents, healthcare leaders, business community, and that’s the beauty of public health.”
Upcoming guests for this podcast season, scheduled to debut weekly through February and early March, include:
Patricia Winokur, MD, executive dean, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, professor of internal medicine, infectious diseases
Dr. Balaji Narasimhan, director, Nanovaccine Institute at Iowa State University
Ken Sharp, division director, Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health at the Iowa Department of Public Health
The “STEM Essential” podcast, including seasons one and two, can be found at iowastem.org/podcast and is also available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. For more information on STEM Council programs, events and resources, visit iowastem.org.