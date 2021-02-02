Governor’s STEM Advisory Council starts new podcast season

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council kicked off the third season of its podcast, “STEM Essential” on Monday.

The theme of this season, sponsored by Accumold, is “Vaccination, by STEM,” according to a press release from the advisory council. The series features Iowans on the frontlines behind developing, distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

“STEM Essential” features leading advocates and voices to discuss the power of STEM education for Iowa’s students now, and what strong STEM education will mean for the future. Jeff Weld, executive director of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, interviews guests about what inspired their path with STEM, how they view the current outlook for STEM and what they expect to see in the years ahead.

“Professionals in healthcare are today’s superheroes, all of whom are using their own STEM educations to protect and heal us through a global pandemic,” Weld said in the press release. “The only good thing about crisis is the wave of interest in learning about and preventing recurrence, and that is where our STEM Council comes in.”

The group highlights Iowans who are good role models for “the next generation of healers,” he said.