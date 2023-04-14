U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold joint United States Service Academy Virtual Informational Nights on Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 for Iowa students interested in applying to one of the nation’s military academies, according to a press release from Ernst’s office. Every year, Ernst and Grassley each nominate 10 students to the academies.

Academy representatives will be available to answer any questions about the application and nomination process. The five academies are the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Attendees must RSVP to receive meeting information. To contact Ernst’s office, email Brenda_Safranski@ernst.senate.gov or call 515-284-4272. To contact Grassley’s office, email academy_nominations@grassley.senate.gov or call 515-288-1145. To view the academy nomination application and instructions, visit https://www.ernst.senate.gov/assistance/academy-nominations.