Grassley, Ernst to host virtual open house on military academies

Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst will host a U.S. Service Academy Virtual Open House on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The event sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each night via Zoom. To connect via Zoom, go to bit.ly/34bXrlO or call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 969 8237 7768.

The open house will be an opportunity for students and their families to learn more about the five military service academies, including the application and nomination processes.

The Academy Nomination Coordinators for Grassley and Ernst will provide an overview of the congressional nomination process and application requirements. They will be available to answer questions throughout the open house.

Representatives and recently commissioned academy graduates from the Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Military Academy at West Point will provide presentations on academy life and the application process on Monday. The Naval Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy will provide presentations on Tuesday.

Representatives from all the academies will be present both nights to answer questions from Iowans in a live Q&A.