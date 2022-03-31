Green Hills AEA Board announces finalists for chief administrator post

The Green Hills Area Education Agency Board of Directors is closing in on a new chief administrator.

Current Chief Administrator Lolli Haws plans to retire after this fiscal year.

The Board announced three finalists for the position Tuesday, who are to be interviewed today.

“The Board of Directors reviewed applications from 26 candidates and identified five candidates for first-round interviews, which were conducted on March 23 and 24,” a press release from the agency stated. “At the conclusion of first-round interviews, the Board selected three outstanding educational leaders for finalist interviews.”

Dr. Kimberly Buryanek

Dr. Kim Buryanek is the associate superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District in Sioux City. She is responsible for the educational process for almost 15,000 students and the work of nearly 2,500 staff members in 23 student attendance centers.

During the past 10 years, the district has celebrated many accomplishments, including significant gains in academic achievement and graduation rates. The district has been labeled one of 100 original Future Ready Districts in the nation and a Next Generation High School District by the United States Department of Education and the White House.

The students and community have benefited from 17 school construction projects. The district has implemented progressive programs through specialty elementary schools, middle school STEM-focused exploratory offerings and over 30 Pathways to the Future in career academy high school offerings.

Buryanek was named the 2020 Central Office Administrator of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa. She currently serves on the Iowa Statewide Assessment System Advisory Committee and is a national Future Ready Schools advisor for district leadership.

She started her career in education as a high school English teacher before becoming an assistant high school principal in Sidney, Montana; a high school principal in Anaconda, Montana; and a 6-12 principal at West Sioux in Hawarden. She has served as an adjunct professor teaching online courses for Northwestern College in Orange City and teaches seminars for the Iowa Principal Leadership Academy through Prairie Lakes AEA.

Buryanek holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University, a master’s in educational administration from South Dakota State University and a bachelor’s from the University of South Dakota. She is affiliated with many professional and community organizations. She and her husband and daughter live in Sioux City.

Dr. Jason Plourde

Dr. Jason Plourde is the executive director of Universal Services & Supports at Green Hills Area Education Agency, where he leads, supervises and supports all curriculum and instruction areas, including professional learning, school improvement, career and technical education and multiple core consulting services.

He has dedicated 28 years to public education in southwest Iowa, receiving several noteworthy professional honors and achieving accomplishments throughout his tenure. His leadership roles include serving as a former director of secondary schools, building administrator for elementary, middle, and high school levels, as well as math-science, talented & gifted and special education teacher and paraeducator in Council Bluffs Community Schools. Prior to Council Bluffs Schools, Dr. Plourde was a special education teacher with Loess Hills AEA 13 in a specialized program for students with behavioral challenges.

Plourde is an alumnus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Creighton University, earning a degree in K-8 education with an emphasis in special education and advanced degrees in PreK-12 educational administration, leadership and management. Over his career, he has been honored with multiple awards, including The Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award for Iowa (2008) and the Promising Professional Distinguished Alumni Award, University of Nebraska at Omaha (2010).

The first is a national-level honor for impressive achievements as a “model for the state and nation” and, more significantly, for what nominators believe the candidate is likely to accomplish in the future. This rare, distinguished award requires nominations from the Superintendent and School Board, with final approval by the State Board of Education. The second is a university-level honor awarded for exemplary achievement in their field. The prestigious award recognizes recipients for significant accomplishments within their profession, including their dissertation research, as well as their potential for future impact.

A top leadership goal continually promoted by Plourde is to ensure Green Hills AEA creates and nurtures a positive staff culture with high-functioning teams who deliver unparalleled services, support, and advocacy on behalf of each child.

Dr. David VanHorn

Dr. David VanHorn serves as the executive director of teaching and learning at Southwest Metro Intermediate District #288 in Shakopee, Minnesota. As the executive director, he is responsible for instructional technology, communications, professional development, adult education and online learning.

Previously, he served in various capacities for Green Hills AEA for 29 years. Most recently, he served as the executive director of specialized services for the AEA. In his last year in this position, he received the J. Frank Vance Distinguished Leadership for Outstanding Leadership in Special Education Award. While at the AEA, he served as the associate administrator, interim chief administrator, director of instructional services and media, director of special education, supervisor of school psychological services and as a school psychologist.

VanHorn earned a Ph.D. in Guidance and Psychological Services from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1994. He received an award from the American Psychological Association for his dissertation work in the area of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. His Master of Education in School Psychology was awarded by the same University in 1988. His bachelor’s degree in psychology was awarded by the University of Southern Indiana.

He has led or been involved in a number of substantive projects at the AEA and state levels. These include leading the development of the Iowa Technology Plan and the Suicide Prevention and Postvention module used statewide. He has held appointments on the Governor’s Council for Early ACCESS and the Governor’s STEM Council. At the AEA level, the work of VanHorn and his teams has resulted in improved instructional practices for students on IEPs and a federal grant focused on training new school psychologists.

VanHorn is passionate about student and adult learning, child mental health issues and the development of leaders. He and his wife, Dr. Elaine Hoversten, a clinical psychologist, have five adult children.

