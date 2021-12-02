Green Hills AEA Chief Administrator Haws will retire at end of school year

Lolli Haws, chief administrator of Green Hills Area Education Agency, has announced that she will retire effective June 30, 2022.

Her resignation was officially accepted by the agency’s board of directors Monday night.

It’s her fourth year at Green Hills but her 46th year in education, Haws said.

“It seems like a good time” to retire, she said. “The agency is in great shape, we have strong leadership. It’s a good time for me to spend more time with my husband and my family.”

Haws is glad for the progress made on providing mental health support for students and the Rising Hope Academy.

“The majority of our districts now have social work counselors,” she said.

The agency is also more advanced on compiling and disseminating data, as well as providing technical support to schools, Haws said. It has helped school districts connect with the E-Rate program, which helps them get substantial discounts on information technology equipment.

Green Hills has trained more than 600 teachers to teach classes online, she said. That, of course, was crucial to school districts during pandemic-induced closures and remote learning.