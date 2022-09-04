Harlan Community School District residents to vote on bond issue

Harlan Community School District will try once again to pass a bond issue to finance an upgrade of district facilities.

District residents will be asked to approve a $22.9 million General Obligation bond in a special election on Sept. 13. The bond issue requires 60% approval to pass.

Also on the ballot will be a question asking voters to approve an extension of the current Revenue Purpose Statement, which would allow the district to allocate funds from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax to the construction projects. The Revenue Purpose Statement will not increase taxes and requires 50% approval to pass. SAVE revenue will pay for the rest of the $32 million project — approximately $9.1 million.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan and St. Joseph’s Hall in Earling.

The district conducted a facilities assessment, surveys and committee meetings and received a recommendation from the facilities committee.

The proposal calls for construction of a new intermediate school with a secure entrance, modern learning environment and accessible playground; renovation of the auditorium, science classrooms and media center, improved secure entrance and required maintenance at the high school; renovation of the media center, installation of air conditioning for the gym and required maintenance at the middle school; and installation of accessible playground equipment and safety fencing and maintenance of the art and music rooms at the primary school, according to information on the school district’s website.

“Some of our aging systems are 25 years past their life expectancy, and our learning environments do not meet the needs of today’s students,” a summary on the website states. “The district is interested in a long-term solution rather than a short-term fix. This project allows the district to catch up on aging system replacements and proactively budget and plan for future facility needs.”

Design work could begin soon after a successful bond election. Construction would begin next summer and continue through several phases.

Any registered voter living within the Harlan Community School District boundaries is eligible to participate in the election. There is a link on the school district’s website showing where the boundaries are.

According to realtor.com, the median house in Harlan is sold for $118,500. If the assessed value matched this amount (which it may not), the taxable value minus the homestead credit would be $59,294.29, according to the calculator on the district website. If the bond issue passed, the owner of a home with this value would see a property tax increase of $11.51 per month or $138.16 per year.

For more information, including the residential calculator and an agricultural calculator, visit bondissue.org/harlan.