Harlan Community School District voters narrowly approve bond issue

Harlan Community School District voters narrowly approved a $22.9 million General Obligation bond issue Tuesday to finance an upgrade of all district schools.

Voting in favor were 1,003 people, or 60.31% of participants, while 660 people, or 39.69% of participants, voted against. A 60% majority was required for passage.

Plans call for construction of a new intermediate school with a secure entrance, modern learning environment and accessible playground. High school improvements would include renovation of the auditorium, science classrooms and media center, upgraded secure entrance and needed maintenance.

At the middle school, they’ll see a renovation of the media center, installation of air conditioning for the gym and required maintenance. Plans are for the installation of accessible playground equipment, safety fencing and maintenance of the art and music rooms at the primary school, according to information on the district’s website.

Voters handily approved an extension of the current Revenue Purpose Statement, which allows the district to allocate funds from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax to the projects. The tally for that item was 1,104 votes, or 67.24%, in favor and 538 votes, or 32.76%, against. Only a simple majority was required for the Revenue Purpose Statement to pass.

Design work is expected to begin soon. Construction will begin next summer and continue through several phases.