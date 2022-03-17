Hawks, Underwood super for 28 years, will retire this summer

Underwood Community School District Superintendent Ed Hawks will step down this summer after 28 years of guiding the school district.

He will be replaced by Andy Irwin, current superintendent and elementary principal in the Harris-Lake Park Community School District in north-central Iowa.

Underwood has been a good place to be a superintendent, Hawks said.

“I think there’s strong support for education here,” he said. “The school’s really our hub of activity here in Underwood. I’ve been fortunate to have good Board members here.”

Hawks said the best part of his career in education has been the students.

“I really enjoy interacting with students most of all,” he said.

Hawks said he is proud of the improvements the district has made to its facilities under his leadership. The district passed a bond issue on May 9, 2006 and built a new middle school, which the staff moved into in January 2009, he said. The district also expanded the elementary school as part of the project by adding a library, computer lab and more classrooms. The middle school is attached to the elementary school.

The Underwood School Board sold sales tax revenue bonds in 2011 and expanded the high school. A practice gym, wrestling room, fitness area and auditorium were added, and existing classrooms were remodeled. The work was completed by September 2013.

Highlights have included seeing several of Underwood Eagles athletic teams make it to the state tournament and the girls basketball team winning a state title in 2003-04, Hawks said.

“Girls basketball made it to state again this year,” he said. “It was fun to see our girls do well. Also our football team. That’s always exciting.”

Hawks has tried to get to know the students.

“I try to speak to people and call them by name,” he said. “I work hard at remembering people’s names.”

Hawks grew up on a farm near Nemaha, which is about 11 miles northwest of Sac City. He played football there, played trombone in the band and jazz band and served as student council president his senior year.

His mother was an elementary teacher, and he had a great uncle who had been a superintendent.

“There was kind of a family tradition of being in education,” he said.

Hawks earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Iowa State University and began his career in education as an English and German teacher in Waukon in the northeast corner of the state.

“I had French in high school and was kind of interested in German history, so I decided to take German in college,” he said. “Really, I found French and German to be a foundation for English, in many ways, when you blend them together.”

After four years in Waukon, he took a job teaching English in Hamburg. It was after two years there that Hawks served his first stint at Underwood Community Schools, teaching English and German from 1982 to 1991 while coaching football, girls basketball and track. He also found time during that period to complete a master’s degree at Iowa State.

In 1991, he became assistant high school principal, curriculum director and German teacher in Missouri Valley. He stayed in that position for three years before returning to Underwood as superintendent in 1994. He has also taught German at Underwood High School for the past seven years.

Hawks and his wife, Jane, were brought together by more than just chance. With Nemaha just 11 miles from Sac City, where Jane grew up, their parents knew each other and had mutual friends.

While Hawks was working on his master’s at Iowa State and Jane was living in Omaha and working at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, both sets of parents were invited to the 40th anniversary celebration of mutual friends. Jane was visiting her parents and went along to the party. Hawks was not there, but his mother told Jane she might enjoy meeting her son. She followed up by giving him $50 to use on a date with Jane.

In August 1979, the two went out to Omaha’s former Smuggler’s Inn for dinner and dancing — and they hit it off. They got engaged that fall.

Jane, now a nursing professor at Nebraska Methodist College, also plans to retire this summer. They plan to take a cruise on the Danube River in Europe this summer and visit New England this fall. They will also spend more time with their daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters, who live in southern California.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.