Heartland Christian is fully accredited after three-year candidacy period

Heartland Christian School has graduated from candidacy accreditation to full accreditation with Christian Schools International, which is recognized by the Iowa Board of Education.

School staff learned of the accreditation during a meeting with CSI officials after school on Thursday, according to Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School. On Friday, Gray sent out a message to the Heartland Christian community.

“This is a huge step for HCS and for our community -- and God gets all the glory,” he said in the message. “A huge gratitude of thanks goes out to the Wilson family, the Parton family and the founding board members who, 20 years ago, decided Christian education was needed in our community so they continued (to) work to not let the ministry die that was carried on from prior churches and dedicated people. This accreditation is an extension of that dream and desire to persevere by creating Heartland Christian School.”

The school opened in fall 2001 after Loess Hills Christian School, directed by Gary Wilson, and Victory Christian School, operated by Carolyn Parton, merged.

Gray thanked the executive committee, board of directors, school improvement committee, staff, students and parents for making accreditation possible.

The news came after a site visit last week by a team from CSI, Gray said. A five-member team was on site conducting interviews, observing operations and looking at policies and financial records. Heartland’s efforts to prepare for the visit paid off.

The preK-12 school received candidacy accreditation for all grades in 2019. Although it had always been accredited for elementary, that marked the first time it had achieved that designation for grades 7-12.

“The past two-plus years, the HCS Executive Committee, along with the board of directors, school improvement committee and countless other individuals have been preparing for our site visit with the hope of advancing from candidacy to the final step of accreditation,” Gray said. “The process has been long and difficult, with everyone simply dissecting everything that makes up HCS, from finances to staff, from parent relationships to board policies and everything in between. The best way to put it -- we were put under a microscope, and no stone was left unturned!”

The accreditation is good for five years before renewal is needed, Gray said.

“Until that time, our executive committee, school improvement committee and board of directors will continue to build on this success and prepare for HCS to be an accredited school in Council Bluffs for many generations to come,” he said. “It will take all of us to keep the work going and to make sure that our community knows that we are here to serve them and their educational needs.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.