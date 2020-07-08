Heartland Christian rolls out Return to Learn plan

Heartland Christian School now has a Return to Learn plan in place for this fall.
The Heartland Christian School Board unanimously approved a plan presented by the HCS Executive Committee during the board’s meeting Monday.
“Elementary Principal Justin Steinmetz and Secondary Principal Carolyn Parton worked hard, quickly and efficiently on our distance learning plan that was ready to roll out as soon as the shutdown was declared by Gov. (Kim) Reynolds in March — and immediately began working on a Return to Learn plan, not knowing when that date would be,” said Larry Gray, Heartland executive director.
School will be in session for the school’s preschool program for 3 and 4-year-olds certified by the Iowa Department of Human Services and its accredited instruction for kindergarten through 12th grade as normal beginning Aug. 20.
“The executive committee and board are confident that our plan will keep HCS staff and students safe and healthy beginning the first day of school this fall and for many years to come,” said Gray.
The plan hinges on identifying and isolating anyone with a fever or other symptoms immediately when they arrive at the school. Each student and staff member will be screened with a thermal temperature scanner each day as they arrive at a designated entrance, according to a press release on the plan distributed Tuesday. Any staff member with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher will be sent home. Any student with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be required to put on a mask and be escorted to the isolation room until a parent picks them up.
The isolation room will not be like a cell or a closet, Gray said.
“They’ll be able to get comfortable and have something to do until their parents come,” he said. “Once their parents pick them up, the room will be sanitized.”
Students and staff who pass the screening will not be required to wear masks, the press release stated. Those who choose to will need to provide their own masks.
Class sizes will be the same as usual, but desks will be spaced out as much as possible and will not be set up in pods, the press release stated.
Cameras will be installed in each classroom, and all classes will be livestreamed for any students who may be uncomfortable attending in person or are absent because of illness. They will also provide a transition to distance learning if a shutdown occurs. All lead and resource teachers will be issued new laptop computers to make that transition easier.
“HCS understands the importance of your child’s education,” said HCS Board Chairman Lonnie Parton. “Our commitment has not changed from the inception of the school: to provide the best possible Christian education in a safe environment.”
Staff members will carry thermometers and screen students periodically, Gray said.
“If they observe a student who’s not feeling well or looks like they’re not feel well, they will go through the same protocol (as they do when they enter the building),” he said.
Before office staff report to school on Aug. 10, the entire building, including carpets, will be cleaned and sanitized by an outside cleaning company, according to the press release. Twelve new hand sanitizer stations will be installed in the building.
Athletics will follow the guidelines of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Frontier Conference, the press release stated. While baseball and softball seasons are currently in session, it’s not certain yet whether fall sports will be allowed to proceed, Gray said.
“We’re waiting to hear, just like everybody else,” he said.