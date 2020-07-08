Heartland Christian rolls out Return to Learn plan

The isolation room will not be like a cell or a closet, Gray said.

“They’ll be able to get comfortable and have something to do until their parents come,” he said. “Once their parents pick them up, the room will be sanitized.”

Students and staff who pass the screening will not be required to wear masks, the press release stated. Those who choose to will need to provide their own masks.

Class sizes will be the same as usual, but desks will be spaced out as much as possible and will not be set up in pods, the press release stated.

Cameras will be installed in each classroom, and all classes will be livestreamed for any students who may be uncomfortable attending in person or are absent because of illness. They will also provide a transition to distance learning if a shutdown occurs. All lead and resource teachers will be issued new laptop computers to make that transition easier.

“HCS understands the importance of your child’s education,” said HCS Board Chairman Lonnie Parton. “Our commitment has not changed from the inception of the school: to provide the best possible Christian education in a safe environment.”

Staff members will carry thermometers and screen students periodically, Gray said.