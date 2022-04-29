Heartland Christian School cofounder Carolyn Parton announces retirement

Heartland Christian School will say goodbye to one of its founding leaders this spring.

Carolyn Parton, secondary principal at Heartland, will retire at the end of the school year.

Parton, who has worked in Christian education for 30 years, was the leader of Victory Christian School when it merged with Loess Hills Christian School to form Heartland Christian in 2001.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone knowing that one of our mainstays is leaving our classrooms and hallways,” said Larry Gray, executive director of the school. “She has played such an important role for our staff, students and parents for a long time. She has been well respected for many years by our students, who have gleaned from her experiences teaching and leading our school in the way the Lord has directed her.”

“It’s been a very interesting, enjoyable and faith-filled time,” Parton said. “It’s definitely been a wonderful watching of what the Lord wants us to do with Christian education in our community.”

Besides serving as administrator of the middle and high school programs, Parton has taught geography, family foundations, math prep, study skills and David Ramsey’s financial success class, she said. On most days, she works on administrative tasks in the morning and teaches in the afternoon.

“We pray for those kids, because we love them,” she said. “We have such a great group of kids. We have almost zero discipline problems here. They’re fun, they’re polite – they’re just good kids. They care about each other. It’s just a pleasure to be a part of their lives.”

Parton has also been part of the school’s effort to gain full accreditation. The school had always been accredited for elementary but received candidacy accreditation for K-12 in 2019 and full accreditation for K-12 earlier this spring.

Parton and her husband, the Rev. Lonnie Parton, have three adult children – two sons and a daughter – but have also cared for foster children, she said.

“After our youngest left, we had foster kids for about 10 years,” she said. “We were foster parents of teenage girls, mostly, because they’re the hardest to place,” she said. “I loved doing that.”

With three empty bedrooms, the Partons were able to accept sibling groups, she said.

“It was really great, because we could keep the siblings together,” she said.

They stopped foster parenting about two years ago, and Parton said she is ready to slow down a little. School days, with preparation and occasional activities, can get long, and she spends a lot of time on her feet.

“I knew this was the right time to retire, because we’d gotten through the pandemic pretty much,” she said. “That was a difficult period for everybody. I’ve known for the last couple years that I was probably going to be leaving pretty soon. It’s really nice to leave when things are on the upswing.”

Registration for this fall has been going well, and Parton anticipates enrollment will rebound from the dip it took during the pandemic.

“I’m sure we’re going to be right back up where we were before the pandemic, if not beyond that,” she said.

Parton will continue to serve on the Heartland Christian School Board but won’t have to go to school every day.

“I’m never going to leave the house anymore when the wind chill is horrible,” she said.

Parton looks forward to doing more things at Victory Fellowship Church with her husband. She is also looking forward to accompanying him on mission trips.

“My husband and I are really involved in mission,” she said.

The couple helps support a mission in Ethiopia through Father’s House International and sponsors some children there “and I’ve never gotten to go there,” Parton said.

The Partons are scheduled to lead a ministry event in June in Portland, Oregon and plan to do an outreach in Hawaii in October and probably Africa next spring, she said.

And then there are the grandchildren.

“I have five grandkids that are wonderful,” she said. “There’s nothing better than grandchildren. They’re a delight.”

Heartland Christian will hold its graduation ceremony on May 14 and its last day of school on May 18.

