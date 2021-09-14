Heartland Christian senior has already completed basic training

Max, the son of Robert and Susan King, is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. He has two adult brothers who graduated from Heartland Christian and now work in Omaha. He attended Council Bluffs Community Schools for most of elementary school and has been at Heartland Christian since fifth grade.

At Heartland Christian, he has participated in track, cross country and basketball and served on the student council for several years.

“Max is very active at school,” Parton said. “He goes out for sports throughout the entire school year. This year, Max was voted to be student council president.”

Max has footsteps to follow in his military service. Both of his grandfathers served in the military — one on active duty in the Army and one in the National Guard. One served in Korea.

“I just wanted to serve my country,” he said.

As a member of the Iowa National Guard, Max will be assigned somewhere in Iowa after his training. He will probably be deployed to provide disaster relief somewhere in Iowa or the nation, at some point. He could also be deployed anywhere in the world for disaster relief or a military action.

