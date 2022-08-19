Heartland Christian starts school year with enrollment near pre-COVID level

As usual, Heartland Christian School was the first preK-12 school in Council Bluffs to start its fall term.

The school at 400 Wright Road opened its doors to students Thursday.

“It went really well,” Executive Director Larry Gray said Thursday afternoon. “Drop-off went well with the parents. I think everybody was happy just being back. There were only a couple of kids who didn’t show up for the first day — and, out of 241, that’s pretty good.”

Gray is expecting 2022-23 to be a great school year.

“We finished last year with 212 students, (and) currently we have 241 students enrolled,” he said. “So, enrollment is up, spirits are up, and the place is surging with anticipation of the new year!”

That’s still a little short of the 250 students the school had at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year — the last fall before the pandemic — but it’s a big leap toward that mark.

Last year, Heartland Christian finished its three-year candidacy and became fully accredited for all grades by Christian Schools International, an independent accrediting body that is recognized by the Iowa Board of Education. The accreditation is good for five years before renewal is needed.

Heartland completed several projects around the building over the summer, Gray said. A new office was created for Dan Merriam, the new secondary principal, who replaced retiring administrator Carolyn Parton. There have been some upgrades to Heartland’s conference rooms, with fresh looks and new furniture. And, new equipment purchased for the janitors will help make the school shine.

The school also purchased three new buses — its first with air conditioning, Gray said.

“The buses will be mainly used for field trips, retreats and athletic events,” he said.

And most of the building has been freshened up with new paint.

Gray concluded, “As I said, we are excited about this coming year and expect for the Lord to, once again, show himself mighty!”