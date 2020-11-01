 Skip to main content
Heartland Christian still COVID-free; few cases at other Bluffs schools
Heartland Christian still COVID-free; few cases at other Bluffs schools

20200821_new_heartlandchristian_11

Heartland Christian School students and their families make their way to the building for the first day of classes on Aug. 20.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

COVID-19 cases were low at local schools Friday.

Heartland Christian School made it through its third week back from a period of remote learning with no positive cases, Executive Director Larry Gray said.

“Our staff and students stayed healthy again this week, and we are thankful,” he said in an email message to the Nonpareil. “It feels as though we have made it through a tough stretch, but only time will tell if we can continue to keep everyone healthy.

“I appreciate our parents for their willingness to trust that we are making the best decisions possible and for their commitment to the changes, knowing it is for the best to keep their children in class learning,” Gray said. “Our prayer, of course, is to get through the coming flu season with minimal sickness and get back to ‘normal’ next spring.”

Heartland began requiring masks when it returned to in-person instruction at the advice of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

Lewis Central Community School District, which also has a mask mandate, had fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in the entire district on Friday, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. Two of the district’s four schools had zero cases, he said.

Council Bluffs Community School District, which also expects students and staff members to wear face coverings, had 11 active cases among students and seven among staff members Friday, according to the dashboard on the district’s website. That’s up just slightly from last week, when the count was seven student cases and five staff.

