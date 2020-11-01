Heartland Christian still COVID-free; few cases at other Bluffs schools

COVID-19 cases were low at local schools Friday.

Heartland Christian School made it through its third week back from a period of remote learning with no positive cases, Executive Director Larry Gray said.

“Our staff and students stayed healthy again this week, and we are thankful,” he said in an email message to the Nonpareil. “It feels as though we have made it through a tough stretch, but only time will tell if we can continue to keep everyone healthy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I appreciate our parents for their willingness to trust that we are making the best decisions possible and for their commitment to the changes, knowing it is for the best to keep their children in class learning,” Gray said. “Our prayer, of course, is to get through the coming flu season with minimal sickness and get back to ‘normal’ next spring.”

Heartland began requiring masks when it returned to in-person instruction at the advice of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

Lewis Central Community School District, which also has a mask mandate, had fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in the entire district on Friday, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. Two of the district’s four schools had zero cases, he said.

Council Bluffs Community School District, which also expects students and staff members to wear face coverings, had 11 active cases among students and seven among staff members Friday, according to the dashboard on the district’s website. That’s up just slightly from last week, when the count was seven student cases and five staff.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.