Helicopter for Vietnam Veterans Memorial flew in war for four years

The UH-1 Huey obtained for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Papillion, Nebraska was kept busy in the Vietnam War after being put into service in 1969.

The Helicopter, with tail No. 68-15532, joined the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Quan Loi, Vietnam, according to an account from the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation. While part of the 3rd Brigade, it flew 478 hours in support of operations from April to October 1969. It then joined the 229th Aviation Battalion (assault helicopters) in January 1970. Over the next 21 months, the chopper flew 2,262 hours, with two reported incidents with zero wounded.

It deployed for a short stint -- only 73 hours -- with the 244th Assault Helicopter Company in October 1971 and another 18 hours with the 114th Assault Helicopter Company before it landed with the 48th Assault Helicopter Company, the account from the foundation stated.

During its time with the 48th AHC, the bird flew 202 hours. The last flight for the chopper was in August 1972, when it was transferred to the 142nd Transportation Company. In the end, it flew a total of 3,180 hours in Vietnam and returned to Texas almost unscathed. The bullet holes it did sustain were patched by the military before it made its way into the hands of veterans groups in Vermont and Nebraska.

There is no record of the aircraft ever flying after serving four years in Vietnam, but it has spent a lot of time on highways across the United States.

