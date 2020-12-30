High school sophomores: Is Early College Academy for you?

ECA students take all their courses at Iowa Western, Mathews said. If they need more credits in a particular subject area for high school graduation, they take the class at Iowa Western, and the credits apply to both high school and college.

“That’s how students are able to simultaneously graduate from both high school and Iowa Western,” he said.

Selection for the ECA is based on grade-point average, credits in advance placement and concurrent-credit classes, attendance, an essay, teacher references and an interview.

The minimum grade point is 3.0. Applicants will have their choice of five topics for the essay. Only 25 to 30 students can be accepted into the academy each year.

The school district held three informational meetings about the program in November – one at each of the high schools and one virtual, Mathews said.

“Those went really well,” he said. “We had over 100 families attend the in-person sessions at A.L. and T.J. We had about 30 individuals log on and do the online session, as well. We’ve had a really strong response so far.”

Already, 42 students have applied, Mathews said.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31. Interviews will be conducted in February.