High school students research, shop for a college or university

“My parents want me to go to Iowa State,” he said. “I’m not so sure.”

Avery Heller, a Lewis Central junior, is interested in science -- especially animal science. She thinks she might want to be a zoologist or a veterinary technician.

LCHS students focus on careers twice a week during Titan Time and keep the same career counselor throughout high school, Bode-Steinke said. Depending on the session, they may take an interest inventory or aptitude test, learn about work values or entrance requirements for certain kinds of programs, or spend the time researching careers.

“We by no means think that a four-year degree is the only route for everybody,” she said.

Other options include earning a credential at a community college or trade school, completing an apprenticeship, or enlisting in the Armed Forces, Bode-Steinke said.

“By the time you graduate, we want you to have a plan in place for one of those four options,” she said.