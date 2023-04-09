The Council Bluffs Community School District teamed up with Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for a special exhibition of work by student artists who identify as being on the autism spectrum.

The exhibit, “Arts and the Spectrum: A Celebration of Students who Experience Autism,” is on display at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during the month of April for Autism Awareness Month. The show’s theme is “Self Portrait and the Art of Being Human.”

“We hope to raise community awareness of the arts and autism by utilizing this unique gallery space to showcase the talents and gifts of those on the spectrum,” according to a district flyer promoting the event.

Samuel Kenney, a special education teacher at Wilson Middle School, said the goal of the exhibit is “to really celebrate all of our students with autism in the district and the beautiful art that they make,” according to a video provided to The Daily Nonpareil by the Council Bluffs schools.

“I work with a lot of students who utilize communication devices or pictures to communicate as well,” Kenney said. “One of the perks of creating art is they are able to express some of their interests, some of their likes, through pictures and through the process of building and layering.”

Students in the Adaptive Autism Program at Wilson, which Kenney leads, took a historical tour of the Hoff Center and had arts classes taught by Stacy Wonder-Coffman. They used multiple techniques to create the artwork on display, including dipping, pallet knife painting, and layering and pouring paint.

Kenney will hold a free lecture as part of the PACE Speakers Series on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Find more information or RSVP at paceartsiowa.org/events.