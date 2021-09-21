Holder files, withdraws objection in Iowa Western trustees election, highlights concerns about process

“There’s no state agency, no auditor’s office that checks to see if these signatures are valid,” he said.

Instead, it is up to eligible voters to determine that and object if they are not. He said he would ask the Iowa Legislature to address that.

Holder said Pottawattamie County ballots have not been clear in regard to Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees candidates. They are usually listed under Merged Area XIII without mention of the college, which some voters might find confusing.

“‘IWCC Board of Trustees’ should be on the ballot,” he said. During the last election, “There were, I think, 70 or 80 people who took a ballot and didn’t fill that part in.”

Holder suggested community colleges be allowed to expand their boards so each trustee could represent a smaller number of constituents -- and, hopefully, voters would know their representatives. He also thought the process should be updated.

“Candidates ought to be able to be nominated online,” he said. “You can register to vote online.”