Holder files, withdraws objection in Iowa Western trustees election, highlights concerns about process

Bryan Jack Holder, a candidate for the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees from Director District 7, requested an Objection Hearing to highlight shortcomings in the nomination and election process.
He presented an Objection Letter to Iowa Western President Dan Kinney and Board Secretary Erin McKee Monday morning. He objected to nine signatures on the nomination petition of Kirk Madsen, the incumbent in the District 7 race whom he is challenging. By law, the college had to hold an Objection Hearing within two business days.
The hearing was held at noon on Tuesday at the Iowa Western Student Center with the candidates and an Objection Panel that consisted of Iowa Western Board of Trustees President Connie Hornbeck, Vice President Dr. John Marshall and McKee.
“There were several signatures that weren’t in compliance with state code,” Holder said. “It wasn’t Kirk’s fault. I’m not alleging any fraud or anything.”
Five signatories named TJ as their school district, instead of Council Bluffs Community School District; three did not live in Director District 7 and, therefore, did not have the right to nominate a representative for that district; and one failed to give the date they signed the petition.
But rather than focus on the signatures, Holder brought up several points about the process.
“There’s no state agency, no auditor’s office that checks to see if these signatures are valid,” he said.
Instead, it is up to eligible voters to determine that and object if they are not. He said he would ask the Iowa Legislature to address that.
Holder said Pottawattamie County ballots have not been clear in regard to Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees candidates. They are usually listed under Merged Area XIII without mention of the college, which some voters might find confusing.
“‘IWCC Board of Trustees’ should be on the ballot,” he said. During the last election, “There were, I think, 70 or 80 people who took a ballot and didn’t fill that part in.”
Holder suggested community colleges be allowed to expand their boards so each trustee could represent a smaller number of constituents -- and, hopefully, voters would know their representatives. He also thought the process should be updated.
“Candidates ought to be able to be nominated online,” he said. “You can register to vote online.”
Holder said when he was getting signatures to run for Congress, he had stopped at a home to ask for a signature and found the resident was under quarantine because they had COVID-19. The person did sign his petition, so he left it in the sun and did not circulate it among other supporters. If he could have been nominated online, he would have been less likely to spread the coronavirus, he said.
After stating his objections and opinions, Holder withdrew his objections -- as he had planned to do all along, he said.
“I did this because it’s the only way to bring some attention to these issues,” he said. “It wasn’t to take Kirk off the ballot."
Madsen thanked him for withdrawing his objects and said he should have made sure the signatories were filling out the form correctly. Holder said candidates should have time to have such things corrected after petitions are reviewed.
“I have represented District 7 since 2007 and was up for re-election,” he said. “I’ve known Bryan for many years, and we’ve battled on the basketball court. I think a lot of the points he made are valid. Through his objections and all this, I’ve learned some things.”
That includes getting signatures and campaigning, Madsen said.
“Door knocking right now in our political climate is not easy,” he said. “You knock on the door, and many people will not answer. People are angry. It’s the state of our nation right now, and it trickles down to the local level. Hopefully, I can serve the district again and represent the people with positivity.”
“Four years ago, there were probably some people that signed my petition who were out of the district, because I’m right on the boundary,” Holder said, again making reference to the government checking petitions.
“I think there’s things we can all do to make the process better,” he said.
Hornbeck said she had learned some things from the hearing. She said she’s old enough to know what Merged Area XIII is, but younger people might not.
Marshall said he was surprised when he ran that the ballot didn’t explain where the district was or that the Board of Trustees was the governing body of Iowa Western Community College.
“I think we need to make that ballot better,” he said.