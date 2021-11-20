Holeton lauded for work as paraeducator at Hoover Elementary School

Denver Holeton is receiving kudos just a few months after becoming a paraeducator at Hoover Elementary School.
Holeton was named October Support Staff Member of the Month by Council Bluffs Community Schools.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said. “It was nice to get the building award, but I didn’t expect to get the district award.”
Holeton works with special education students in Beverly York’s second-grade classroom and occasionally in kindergarten, he said. His nominator said he has done well at connecting with students.
“Mr. Holeton has excelled in nurturing student and family relationships in his short time at Hoover Elementary and pays special attention to individual needs,” the person wrote. “He has helped students, going above and beyond what is asked of him on numerous occasions already.”
Although he works in the classroom, Holeton focuses on individual students, he said.
“I work with students pretty closely,” he said.
The Hoover experience is part of Holeton’s journey toward becoming a teacher. He will finish his classes for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University next summer and then begin student-teaching. He is currently taking three classes – two via Zoom and one online. His advisor is based at the Buena Vista center at Iowa Western Community College.
Holeton, who started school in Council Bluffs, attended Hoover through third grade before his family moved to Glenwood. The last teacher at Hoover he had retired last year. The building has been expanded and remodeled since then, and the playground has been redone.
“The school has changed so much,” he said. “My kindergarten classroom is now the preschool wing.”
Still, being at the school where he started brings back some fond memories for Holeton.
“I remember certain spots — playing with classmates, walking down the hall,” he said. “I loved going to school. I just remember having so many friends and loving the teachers.”
It was when Holeton was in high school that he started to consider a career in teaching.
“I began working in a childcare center when I was a senior in high school,” he said. “I just began to understand that we could make a difference and help shape their lives in a positive direction.”
Holeton observed classes at Edison and Hoover before becoming a paraeducator and also worked with students at Lewis and Clark. His work at Hoover is basically part of his education.
“It’s been really nice to see the range of teaching styles,” he said.
Holeton, who moved back to Council Bluffs in September, hopes to get a teaching job here and thinks he would like to teach students somewhere in the second- to fifth-grade range, although he wouldn’t mind kindergarten, either. He is enjoying his time at Hoover.