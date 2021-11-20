Holeton lauded for work as paraeducator at Hoover Elementary School

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holeton, who started school in Council Bluffs, attended Hoover through third grade before his family moved to Glenwood. The last teacher at Hoover he had retired last year. The building has been expanded and remodeled since then, and the playground has been redone.

“The school has changed so much,” he said. “My kindergarten classroom is now the preschool wing.”

Still, being at the school where he started brings back some fond memories for Holeton.

“I remember certain spots — playing with classmates, walking down the hall,” he said. “I loved going to school. I just remember having so many friends and loving the teachers.”

It was when Holeton was in high school that he started to consider a career in teaching.

“I began working in a childcare center when I was a senior in high school,” he said. “I just began to understand that we could make a difference and help shape their lives in a positive direction.”

Holeton observed classes at Edison and Hoover before becoming a paraeducator and also worked with students at Lewis and Clark. His work at Hoover is basically part of his education.

“It’s been really nice to see the range of teaching styles,” he said.