Kirn Middle School eighth-graders got a sobering history lesson Wednesday when a Holocaust survivor spoke during a school assembly.

Peter Metzelaar, born in Amsterdam, Holland (now the Netherlands) in 1935, was just 7 years old when Nazis seized his family during World War II, except for him and his mother. She contacted the Dutch Underground, who found a couple who agreed to shelter them on their farm in northern Holland, putting their own lives at risk. The mother and son lived with Klaas and Roefina Post for two years. When it became too dangerous, they found another hiding place with two women in The Hague, Holland’s capital city.

There, his mother got some fake records so Metzelaar could start attending school again. He was afraid and felt like a “nobody,” he said.

“In the mind of an 8 ½-year-old, I thought everybody was going to look at me and say ‘he’s one of those!’” he said.

The war got bumped up a notch when Germany deployed its first missile — a V2 rocket, Metzelaar said. It was 75 feet tall and carried 2,500 pounds of explosives. When Germany developed anti-aircraft guns, it put them in the middle of the city so the British wouldn’t bomb them. The Nazis knew the British would not kill Dutch civilians.

Instead, British fighter planes engaged in dogfights with the airplanes of the Luftwaffe — Germany’s air force — and shrapnel and anti-aircraft bullets rained down on the city. When air raid sirens sounded, people would run to an underground shelter. After the all-clear, the boys would look for shrapnel and cartridge cases in the streets. Finding a large piece was a source of pride.

“We used to trade them in school — trade exploded ammunition like trading cards,” Metzelaar said.

Once, he found a particularly large remnant. He could feel heat coming from it through his gloves. He was sure he could trade it for everything another student had collected. But when his mother saw it, she made him throw it as far as he could. It exploded, blowing a 10-inch crater in the ground.

As the Nazis executed the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” — the systematic mass murder of European Jews — the women Metzelaar and his mother were staying with got scared and decided they had better turn their secret guests in. Metzelaar’s mom apparently overheard them talking about it and told him they would have to run away.

Not far from where they were staying, there was a highway leading out of the city that was only used by German troops — civilians weren’t allowed to use it, Metzelaar said. He woke up one night, and his mother was sewing. She made a nurse’s uniform — a skirt, top and hat — out of a sheet. They started walking, and he asked if they were going to the highway. When she said yes, he objected. He was scared and didn’t want to go there.

When they arrived, his mother started hitchhiking. He thought they would be caught for sure. A flatbed truck appeared, marked with the sign of the Schutzstaffel — an elite paramilitary group known as the SS that was tasked with leading the extermination of Jews — and she walked up to it. She told them a British bomb had blown up the boy’s apartment and killed his parents, and she was with the Red Cross and wanted to take him to an orphanage. They bought it and let her get into the cab and tossed him onto some snow on the bed of the truck.

“The guys that were the people who wanted to kill us took us where we wanted to go,” Metzelaar said.

They met some people from the Underground, who took them to an old abandoned school building to hide.

An explosion in the area had a positive side — it scattered pieces of wood they could use as firewood to warm up, Metzelaar said. He set out to gather what he could.

“All of a sudden, I’m grabbed by the collar, and I was dangling on the fist of a Nazi officer,” he said.

The officer gave him 10 seconds to run away.

“He didn’t want to kill me,” Metzelaar said.

Five years after Germany invaded, the Canadians liberated them, he said. They got by on limited resources for a few years, then immigrated to the United States in 1949. He didn’t speak any English but was placed in eighth grade at an American school. He made it through school, served in the Army and had a long career as a radiology technologist.

Metzelaar’s son also served in the Army. When he was transferred to Belgium — the country just south of the Netherlands — Metzelaar wanted to travel to Belgium and visit the family in the Netherlands who had first sheltered them from the Nazis.

His mother was quite ill and remembered the name of the dirt road the farm was on but not where it was. He asked a woman for directions, not expecting her to know anything about a dirt road in the middle of who-knows-where. She told him it was just five minutes away. A local store manager knew of the family and said they had died in the 1990s.

Metzelaar felt sick.

“Why didn’t I visit them sooner and thank them for saving my life?” he asked.

With the help of the woman and the store manager, they found the farm and spent most of the day walking around the property. His son found the cave where Metzelaar had hidden.

He told his son he wanted to visit a concentration camp, so they drove to Auschwitz near Krakow, Poland. The camp covered 15 square miles and had once held 150,000 people, Metzelaar said. They had been arrested and transported to the camp on railcars usually used to haul cattle.

Metzelaar called the camp “an unbelievable piece of hell.”

“In this one camp, they murdered 1.1 million people,” he said. And there were five other death camps.

The Nazis had used propaganda to win supporters while the German economy was in a deep depression, advertising via film, newspapers and posters, Metzelaar said.

“That propaganda is very, very effective to people who don’t use their God-given minds,” he said.

A pertinent quote, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” has been attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister for Hitler, but many historians don’t believe he said it. But whether he did or not, it is a principal propagandists rely on.

After the war, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was commander of the D-Day invasion, went with some troops to visit the death camps.

“After the end of the war, Eisenhower made a decision to personally visit as many of the Nazi death camps as he could and document them — because he foresaw that someday people might deny that it happened,” Metzelaar said.

“Most important is independent thinking — think for yourselves,” he told the students. “There’s so much information that can give you the truth. Don’t just go along with someone. You could be the person who makes a better world.”

Metzelaar moved to Seattle in 1997 and continues to be an active member of the Holocaust Center for Humanity’s Speakers Bureau.