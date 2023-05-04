A Treynor High School senior, Korbin Horton, was awarded with a $5,000 Hoff Family Arts Scholarship on Friday, April 28, at a special reception at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

A partnership between Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment and the Hoff Family, the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship program is an opportunity for high school seniors intending to study an artistic discipline upon graduation. To be eligible, applicants must log at least 40 hours of service or participation with PACE or one of their partner organizations based in the Hoff Center: Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council.

Horton earned his service hours through his involvement with Chanticleer Community Theater. His most prominent role was as Aladdin in Chanticleer Children’s Theater production of “Aladdin Jr.”

In the fall, Horton will be attending Northwest Missouri State to pursue a degree in acting. He hopes to one day join a national touring theater company.

“There is no student more deserving of this opportunity than Korbin,” said PACE CEO Danna Kehm. “We can’t wait to see what he does next, and we’re so grateful to Ted and Polly Hoff for helping to support his artistic and academic goals.”

The next deadline to apply for the Hoff Family Arts Scholarship will be in March 2024. For the full list of scholarship criteria and application instructions, email info@paceartsiowa.org.