Hybrid mode seen as hurting achievement

Fifth-graders did the best at reaching their individual growth targets in math from fall 2020 to winter 2021, with 69% achieving that goal. Averages in other grades ranged from 50% of second- and sixth-graders to 60% of third-graders. The district had set a goal of having 60% of students reach their individual growth targets by 2021.

In reading, K-11 students scoring at the average, high average or high levels decreased by 0.49% from fall 2020 to winter 2021 to an average of about 61%, Vorthmann said, again falling short of the district goal of 80%.

Winter MAP scores in reading show that, once again, kindergarten classes had the highest percentage of students in the average, high average and high categories, with a total of about 76%. Among 10th and 11th-graders, 70% attained those levels. The percentage in other grades ranged from 50% for second grade to 68% for ninth grade. First grade had only slightly more students than second in the upper three ranges at 51%.

That was in spite of second grade showing the most growth from fall 2020 to winter 2021, with the share achieving in the top three levels increasing by about 7%, a chart showed. Other grades with more students joining the top three bands were 11th grade, 3.7%; third grade, about 3%; and fifth grade, about 2%.