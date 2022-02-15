IHA offers scholarships for students seeking education in healthcare

The Iowa Hospital Association is accepting applications for health care education scholarships.

The scholarships are provided by IHA through its subsidiary, the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation, a 501©3 charitable nonprofit. Applications are due March 31.

IHA will award 60 healthcare scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for up to two years) and $1,000 specific to emergency medical technology/technician certification programs, according to a press release from IHA.

The goal of IHERF’s scholarship program, started in 2005, is to fill Iowa healthcare positions that have a significant number of openings by offering financial support for healthcare education or training, the press release stated. In exchange, each $3,500 award recipient must work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of the scholarship award and $1,000 award recipients must work one year with hospital-based or hospital-contracted emergency medical services. Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program and be within two years of completing their professional education.

Applicants must submit their information on IHERF’s scholarship website, iherfscholarship.smapply.io. The site will confirm scholarship eligibility before the application process begins.

The association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. All of Iowa’s 118 community hospitals are IHA members. For more information about the scholarship program, visit IHERF.org.

