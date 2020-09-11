IKM-Manning bond issue fails, only passes in Carroll County

A proposal to issue $19.2 million in general obligation bonds to fund facilities upgrades in the Irwin-Kirkman-Manilla-Manning Community School District fell short of the needed 60% of the vote in a bond election Tuesday.

Votes in favor totaled 1,049, or just shy of 55%, according to unofficial results from the four counties that include a portion of the school district, while votes against numbered 859, or 45%.

The proposal asked voters whether the IKM-Manning school board should be authorized to issue bonds to “renovate, remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip, including HVAC/ventilation, safety and security improvements and to construct, build furnish and equip an addition to the Manning school building and to improve the site.”

Plans included consolidating all instruction at the Manning building, which currently houses middle and high school, according to Harlan Newspapers. Irwin currently has an elementary school.

The bond issue was overwhelmingly approved in Carroll County, where the community of Manning is home to the district’s middle and high school, garnering 785 votes or 91.7% of the vote there, while just 71 people voted against it.