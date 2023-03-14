It may be June or July before the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling on whether President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan can go forward.

In the meantime, Iowans paying off student loans are at least carrying a little less debt than those in most other states.

Iowa ranks 49th in the amount the average person with student loan debt owes. Iowa’s average is $31,000 per borrower — just a tad less than borrowers in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska, who owe between $32,000 and $33,000 and rank 47th, 44th and 43rd, respectively, according to Schoolaroo, a nonprofit education research organization. Among other neighboring states, Minnesota ranks 31st with an average debt of $34,000, while Missouri is 21st with $36,000 and Illinois ranks seventh with $38,000.

The state with the lowest average student loan debt is North Dakota at $30,000, and the one with the highest is Maryland at $43,000.

According to Schoolaroo, more than 15% of people with student loan debt think it will take longer than 16 years to pay it off.

The Iowa College Access Network’s success advisors recommend that students have a game plan and avoid borrowing more than they can realistically expect for a starting salary after college based on their major, according to its website. They also advise students to make choices going in that will reduce their need to borrow in the future.

At Iowa Western Community College, students get a little instruction in financial literacy as part of financial aid orientation, according to Bobby Loud, director of recruitment. The staff tries to make sure students know how much they actually need and limit borrowing to no more than that.

Students are strongly encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to see if they qualify for grants based on financial need. The FAFSA is also required for state aid based on need, such as the Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship. Even some private foundations that award scholarships based on need use the FAFSA to determine eligibility.

Direct loans are student loans that come directly from the U.S. Department of Education and have a low interest rate (2.75%) and flexible repayment options, according to Iowa Western’s website. You must be enrolled in six or more credit hours to be eligible. Private loans are also a possibility but carry a much higher interest rate, of course.

PLUS loans are for parents who want to borrow to help pay for their kid’s education and are offered at an interest rate of 7.08%. Students must complete a FAFSA before a parent can request a PLUS loan, the website states. However, if a parent applies for a PLUS loan and is denied, the student may be eligible to borrow more. As with Direct loans, students must be enrolled in six or more credits for parents to be eligible for a PLUS loan.

ICAN offers free help filling out the FAFSA, either on site during special FAFSA Ready Iowa events at Iowa Western and other colleges or on an individual basis. For more information, visit icansucceed.org or call ICAN at 1-877-272-4692.