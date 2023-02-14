Iowans are taking advantage of the state’s high school equivalency opportunities.

High school equivalency programs are available through community colleges across the state, including Iowa Western Community College, which also offers classes in English as a Second Language. Individuals looking to earn their high school equivalency diploma can often attend and earn their credentials at no tuition cost, although it normally costs $25 to enroll.

Iowa has once again earned the top spot nationally for passing rates on the high school equivalency exam known as HiSET. Over the past several years, the state has consistently been a leader on the national stage for high school equivalency passing rate success, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education.

The latest national data shows that 96.3% of Iowans pursuing a high school equivalency diploma through HiSET passed the exam in 2021, compared to 77% nationally. This is an increase from 95.9% reported for Iowa in 2020.

Iowa also ranked first in 2021 in HiSET passing rates for Spanish-speaking individuals, the press release stated. An 88.6% passing rate was identified for individuals completing the test in Spanish last year.

Iowa Western offers classes year-round, according to Libby Woods, director of Adult Basic Education. Classes are seven weeks long and are offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday/Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. or Tuesday/Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. ESL is offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday/Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. or Tuesday/Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The HiSet is actually a group of five tests covering the required subjects: language arts reading, language arts writing, math, science and social studies, Woods said in an email. Last year, 213 students took at least one of the five final exams. About 85 finished passing the exams last year and graduated from the program, she said. Graduates receive a high school equivalency diploma from the State of Iowa and can participate in Iowa Western’s spring commencement ceremony with its other students.

At Iowa Western, 16- to 24-year-olds make up 42% of the ABE students, 25- to 44-year-olds comprise 45% of the students and those 45 and older make up 13%.

“Iowa’s continued achievements on the HiSET exam is a proud moment for adult education and literacy and high school equivalency diploma programs across the state,” said Amy Gieseke, community colleges bureau chief at the Iowa Department of Education. “Through the Department’s partnerships with Iowa’s 15 community colleges, these programs are assisting individuals who want to pursue education and training, develop new skills and discover career pathways.”

The HiSET exam, which was developed by the nonprofit Educational Testing Service, measures the knowledge and proficiency equivalent to those of an Iowa high school graduate. It has served as the state-approved test in Iowa since 2014. Currently, 29 states and four U.S. territories use HiSET as a high school equivalency testing option.

The exam is offered online and in paper testing versions. Out of 1,503 Iowans who completed the HiSET exam last year, 1,448 passed with their high school equivalency diploma.

“High school equivalency diploma programs can be the start to new opportunities for an individual,” said Mike Williams, Department of Education adult education and literacy consultant. “It can potentially lead to other college courses and credentials, new connections and expanded job prospects.”

Passing the HiSET exam is one possible path for Iowans to earn a high school equivalency diploma. Iowa law allows state providers to offer alternative pathways for students to demonstrate competency that would lead to the issuance of high school equivalency diplomas by the Iowa Department of Education. In addition to passing the state-approved exam, providers may offer high school equivalency diplomas based on the attainment of high school credit, postsecondary degree or foreign postsecondary degree.