Iowa Department of Education seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

It’s not too late to nominate someone for Iowa Teacher of the Year.

Anyone -- school administrators, colleagues, students, parents, college faculty and associations -- may nominate teachers for the award, according to information from the Iowa Department of Education. Self-nominations and nominations by family members are not accepted.

Winners are chosen by a committee that includes representatives of the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa State Education Association, School Administrators of Iowa, Parent-Teacher Association, past Teachers of the Year and representatives from higher education institutions.

The Iowa Teacher of the Year Award was established in 1958 and is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. The award provides an opportunity to recognize an Iowa teacher who motivates, challenges and inspires excellence; who is respected by students and peers; who is a dedicated professional who helps nurture hidden talents and abilities; who is a creative, caring individual; who takes teaching beyond textbooks and blackboards; and who is an exceptional teacher helping to redefine American education.

The Iowa Teacher of the Year may serve as the Iowa Ambassador to Education, acting as an education liaison to primary and secondary schools in the state.

Nominations will be accepted through March 1, 2022. To nominate someone, go to https://bit.ly/3GTCMUO.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.