The Iowa Department of Education is accepting nominations for the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year through April 1.

Anyone can nominate a teacher for the honor administrators, colleagues, students, parents, college faculty and associations.

The Teacher of the Year award provides an opportunity to recognize an Iowa teacher who motivates, challenges and inspires excellence; who is respected by students and peers; who is a dedicated professional who helps nurture hidden talents and abilities; who is a creative, caring individual; who takes teaching beyond textbooks and blackboards; and who is an exceptional teacher helping to redefine American education.

Nominees must be a career teacher, hold a valid Iowa teaching license and be currently employed by a public school district in Iowa. Self-nominations and nominations from family members are not accepted.

To make a nomination, go to educateiowa.gov and scroll down to the “Nominate a teacher” heading.