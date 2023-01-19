Iowa Department of Education seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

The Iowa Department of Education is inviting people associated with education to submit nominations for the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

And it’s time to speak up: It’s been more than 20 years since a southwest Iowa educator was named overall Teacher of the Year (although some have been chosen TOY in a particular subject area). The last two were Thomas H. Paulsen, agriculture education teacher at Carroll Community High School in 2000; and Maureen Hoffmann, English teacher at AHST Middle School in 1999.

School administrators, colleagues, students, parents, college faculty and associations are all eligible to nominate someone, a press release from the department stated. Self-nominations and nominations by family members are not accepted.

Winners are chosen by a committee that includes representatives of the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa State Education Association, the School Administrators of Iowa, the Parent Teachers Association the past Iowa Teacher of the Year and representatives from higher education institutions.

The Teacher of the Year award provides an opportunity to recognize an Iowa teacher who motivates, challenges and inspires excellence; who is respected by students and peers; who is a dedicated professional that helps nurture hidden talents and abilities; who is a creative, caring individual; who takes teaching beyond textbooks and blackboards; and who is an exceptional teacher helping to redefine American education. The Iowa Teacher of the Year may serve as the Iowa Ambassador to Education, acting as an educational liaison to primary and secondary schools in the state.

The award was established in 1958 and is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature.

For a nomination form, go to educateiowa.gov and, under Headlines, click “Nominate someone for Teacher of the Year.”