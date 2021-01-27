Iowa GOP lawmakers advance ‘school choice’ measures; bills would require in-person option, allow public money for private schools

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the legislative pace would give Iowans enough time to provide their input while also addressing concerns many lawmakers said they heard while campaigning that student achievement is suffering as children learn virtually or in a hybrid combination of online and in-person classes.

“School choice shouldn’t be about politics, it should be about making the right decisions for students in the right places and at the right time,” Sinclair told a subcommittee meeting.

“We’re talking about giving back to parents the right to hold accountable the systems that are in place for their child’s education,” she added. “How dare we say we know better than parents?”

One way to achieve that end, said Zaun, would be to open up Iowa’s education system to allow parents to enroll their children in the schools of their choice.

“This gives parents the choice to decide what is the best school in their area — public or non-public. You should not have to go to school based upon what your ZIP code is,” Zaun said of SSB 1065, which passed committee on an 8-7 vote.