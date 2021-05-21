Iowa Gov. Reynolds prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks; area schools drop requirement as academic year nears end

DES MOINES — Iowa schools are no longer able to require staff or students to wear face masks during the school day, thanks to a new order that was passed in the final hours of the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds just after midnight Thursday morning, mere hours before the next school day was to start.
Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place for the COVID-19 pandemic sent alerts to parents and students Thursday morning with the news that face masks are no longer required.
Most districts are completing their school year over the next two weeks. Some districts recently had decided to keep their mask requirements in place for the remainder of the school year.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies — including face masks — for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”
The new law also prohibits city and county governments from enacting face mask requirements that exceed the state’s face mask policy.
Iowa currently has no statewide face mask requirement. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, the state enacted a partial face mask only from November 2020 through early February 2021.
“This is just more politics over science,” Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said Wednesday night as lawmakers debated the provision. “Masks have saved lives. We should continue to let this decision be made by local officials.”
The measure was introduced in an amendment to House File 847, and passed both chambers on party-line votes, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing.
COVID-19 activity has plummeted in Iowa since the deadly winter surge, but the virus is still spreading in the state and new variants continue to emerge. On Thursday, more than 3,500 new cases were recorded, according to state public health data.
In Council Bluffs, schools have been moving away from a mask mandate or strong emphasis on mask usage.
Lewis Central Community School District, which had officially required students to wear masks, dropped its mandate Monday in response to low case numbers and new guidance released May 14 by the Iowa Department of Public Health recommending that schools make masks optional.
Council Bluffs Community Schools has had an “expectation” that students wear masks in school but on Monday said students would no longer be expected to wear masks outdoors, on school buses or when walking down the hall, “if students are not congregating.” On Thursday morning, Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent a message to parents citing the new law and stating that it was their choice whether or not to have their children wear masks at school.
Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs stopped requiring masks for outdoor activities on March 1 and dropped its requirement for students to wear masks in classrooms on May 1. Masks became optional for all staff and students on Monday.
While the new law does not apply to colleges, Iowa Western Community College no longer requires masks on campus, and Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards issued a statement Thursday lifting the State of Emergency at the Board of Regents institutions immediately and ending mask requirements for faculty, staff, students and visitors. However, the guideline does not apply to campus transportation, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, veterinary medicine facilities, research laboratories or any other healthcare operation, setting or service.