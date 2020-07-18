Iowa Gov. Reynolds pushes for return to in-person school

The governor issued her order a little more than a month before the start of the school year and amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Iowa, which was among the few states that resisted a stay-at-home order during the pandemic, posted its highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing the recent surge that began in late June in the state. State health officials on Friday reported 879 new confirmed cases and five more deaths. Rates of hospitalizations and intensive care stays from the disease have been increasing since early this month.

Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association called Reynolds’ proclamation short-sighted.

“On the same day Iowa reports one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic began, we are outraged that Governor Reynolds’ response to this spiraling community spread of COVID-19 is to make it harder for school districts to move quickly to protect the health and safety of students, school employees and communities at large,” Beranek said.

Reynolds said additional guidance will come from state education officials and her office by Aug. 1, including how schools will deal with outbreaks and other issues that may arise.