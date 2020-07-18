Iowa Gov. Reynolds pushes for return to in-person school

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed schools to plan for a return to in-person instruction during a press conference Friday at Van Meter Community Schools.
The governor issued a new public health proclamation that stated, under Iowa law, “in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction” for all school districts and accredited nonpublic schools during the 2020-21 school year.
“Schools must prioritize in-person learning for core academic subjects — including science, math, reading and social studies — and the Legislature has made it clear that most schools cannot provide more than half of their instruction by remote learning, unless I authorize it in a proclamation,” Reynolds said during the livestreamed press conference.
How school districts should go about making their schools safe again was unclear, said Eric Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.
“We receive a lot of mandates about what we must do, but rarely are they accompanied by guidance on how to achieve the mandates safely,” he said. “There are many legal analyses going on right (now) to provide school districts guidance regarding this proclamation. There were many comments made by the governor that raised concern.”
April Balm, president of the Council Bluffs Education Association, said the press conference was “disheartening” to CBEA members.
“We willingly dedicate our lives to teaching and supporting young people in typical times, and even in atypical times,” she said. “That being said, we do not want to lose any of our students, their family members or any of our colleagues from all the branches of educational service in Council Bluffs (nutrition services, building and grounds workers, administrative assistants, counselors, paraeducators, teachers or administrators) to a pandemic we have information about before making specific reopening plans. We want to continue to do what’s best for all our students and staff.”
In a message sent to parents Friday afternoon, Council Bluffs Community Schools Superintendent Vickie Murillo said, “We are reviewing the guidance release by the Iowa Department of Education and will be participating in a webinar on Monday to seek additional understanding.
Despite the governor’s emphasis on in-person instruction, an online option is gaining favor in Council Bluffs, Murillo said.
“During the governor’s announcement, she recognized parent interest in virtual learning options — a priority for our school district even before her most recent declaration,” she said in the letter to parents. “We are seeing tremendous interest among our parents for our newly accredited Virtual Academy as an online learning option for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
Council Bluffs Community School District was approved as an accredited K-12 virtual school and will offer an online program that will be available at parents’ request. Virtual Academy classes will be taught by licensed teachers with district curriculum, will comply with Iowa Academic Standards and will use a combination of online materials and videos of lessons presented in local classrooms.
Enrollment figures for the Virtual Academy were not available Friday, but in a survey of district parents taken earlier this summer, 41.5% said they were interested, and another 38.6% wanted to get more information, Council Bluffs Community Schools spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski said.
The virtual program is also available to students from outside the school district who open-enroll into the district. As of Friday, at least 25 families had applied, with more applications yet to be processed. The application deadline has passed for most grade levels, but kindergartners can apply until Sept. 1.
At Lewis Central, “we have an online component, but we are not approved to allow open enrollments from other districts to come into Lewis Central for the purpose of online education,” Knost said.
“We did not pursue that option,” he added.
According to the proclamation, schools can provide more instruction via remote-learning opportunities under the following circumstances:
A. Parental consent: If a parent or guardian voluntarily selects the remote learning opportunity from among multiple options provided by the school district or nonpublic school in accordance with its Return-to-Learn Plan.
B. Approved temporary school building or district closure: If the Iowa Department of Education, in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health, approves of the temporary move to primarily remote learning for an entire school building or district because of public health conditions in the building or district.
C. Temporary remote learning for individual students or classrooms: If the school district or accredited nonpublic school determines, in consultation with state and local public health departments, that individual students or classrooms, but not all the students in a school building, must temporarily move to primarily remote learning because of public health conditions in the building.
D. Temporary remote learning because of inclement weather: If the school district or accredited nonpublic school determines that an entire school building or district must temporarily move to primarily remote learning because of inclement weather for a period not exceeding five consecutive school days unless the Iowa Department of Education approves of a longer period.
The proclamation also does the following:
• Temporarily suspends limits on how long a person may serve as a substitute teacher per month or per school year.
• Temporarily suspends a requirement that substitutes have at least a bachelor’s degree and allows applicants that have earned an associate’s degree or completed 60 semester hours of college courses to be issued a substitute authorization.
• Temporarily lowers the age required for substitute-teacher applicants from 21 to 20.
• Temporarily allows paraeducators with a substitute authorization to sub in any pre-K through 12 classroom except driver’s education.
• Temporarily allows someone with a career and technical secondary authorization or an initial career and technical authorization with at least one year of teaching experience to substitute in any pre-K through 12 classroom except driver’s education
The proclamation directed the Board of Educational Examiners to “provide guidance to school districts and individuals interested in serving as a substitute teacher about these expanded opportunities to assist in providing the necessary education workforce across Iowa.”
Under the proclamation, community colleges can assign an instructor a teaching load above the maximum credit load, provided they maintain written documentation that the instructor and college administration mutually consented to the additional assignments.
The governor issued her order a little more than a month before the start of the school year and amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Iowa, which was among the few states that resisted a stay-at-home order during the pandemic, posted its highest daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing the recent surge that began in late June in the state. State health officials on Friday reported 879 new confirmed cases and five more deaths. Rates of hospitalizations and intensive care stays from the disease have been increasing since early this month.
Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association called Reynolds’ proclamation short-sighted.
“On the same day Iowa reports one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic began, we are outraged that Governor Reynolds’ response to this spiraling community spread of COVID-19 is to make it harder for school districts to move quickly to protect the health and safety of students, school employees and communities at large,” Beranek said.
Reynolds said additional guidance will come from state education officials and her office by Aug. 1, including how schools will deal with outbreaks and other issues that may arise.
“One of the most important milestones in our recovery effort is getting Iowa students back to school,“ Reynolds said at the press conference. “And while we all know this school year will be different than ever before, it’s critical that we prioritize bringing Iowa’s children back to the classroom safely and responsibly.”
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed.
