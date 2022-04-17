Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates helps students learn employability

Thomas Jefferson High School senior Wynter-Jade Churchill has learned something valuable at her school that isn’t taught everywhere: employability skills.

She has been taking Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates classes since seventh grade and is president of the Iowa Chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates. She won the Employability Skills competition at the annual Career Development Conference on April 7 in Des Moines and was one of two students elected as a voting delegate to represent Iowa. She will compete at the National Career Development Conference May 5-7 in Dallas.

Churchill has honed her skills working in The Hive Apparel store at TJ. She works in the store during lunch breaks and limited other hours when it is open. The small room just off the commons used to be a TS Bank branch, but that closed because of the pandemic, she said. The space reopened as The Hive late last fall. The outlet relieves some of the pressure on office staff, who used to do all of the TJ gear selling. She gets elective credit for working in the store.

“It helps us learn and build money management skills — and customer service,” she said.

Churchill also works part-time at McAlister’s Deli and Pirate Putt, she said.

At Thomas Jefferson, Justin Noel is the iJAG education specialist for freshmen and sophomores and Sarah Keefe is the specialist for juniors and seniors. Noel works with 50 students, and Keefe has about 45, Keefe said.

“Next year, we want to get 60 (each),” she said.

iJAG students learn how to write cover letters, make a resume, go through a mock job interview and get a job, Keefe said. They also learn how to open a bank account, and younger iJAG students learn cash handling skills. And there’s a lot of career exploration. The class also includes discussing how much money someone can expect to make in different fields and what that might mean for their lifestyle, she said.

Said Churchill, “I feel like the main thing is to show them their options.”

Besides spending time in the classroom, iJAG students attend conferences, visit college campuses and businesses and take other field trips, Keefe said.

“A big part of the 11th- and 12th- grade program is to do an internship and job shadowing, as well,” she said. Metro business partners include CHI Health, Hy-Vee, Lozier, New Visions, Tyson, Union Pacific Railroad and dozens more, she said.

A lot of the students already have part-time jobs in the community, Keefe said. They are also encouraged to do some community service.

“Even if you don’t like the class, you’re still going to learn something from it,” she said.

Churchill plans to study biology at College of St. Mary on the way to training to be an X-ray technician, she said.

iJAG is supported by corporate and foundation contributors, public sector grants and participating school funds. The organization creates business, industry and education partnerships committed to achieving JAG’S mission, which is to ensure that youth facing multiple challenges to graduation remain in school, attain basic employability skills through classroom and work-based learning experiences, are provided with academic support services, graduate and receive 12 months of follow-up services by the iJAG education specialist.

