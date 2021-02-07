Iowa lawmakers begin work on K-12 funding next week

The difference in base funding between the two competing GOP approaches is about $11 million, but the Senate’s instruction supplement and other elements of the two plans create problems in finalizing the funding.

BUDGET GUARANTEE

Another factor in play in K-12 funding is Iowa’s budget guarantee to districts with declining enrollment. The mechanism guarantees those districts will get at least a small increase in funding by supplementing state aid with increased property taxes in those districts.

The Senate version of K-12 funding for the new fiscal year would increase the number of Iowa school districts on the budget guarantee by 35, from 106 to 141, with an increased cost to property taxpayers in those districts of $20.4 million.

The House version would increase the number of districts on the budget guarantee by 29, at an increased cost to property taxpayers in those districts of $16.1 million.

THIS WEEK

A House Education subcommittee is slated to begin work on the supplemental school-aid bill at 11 a.m. Monday, with a Senate Education subcommittee taking up the Senate version one hour later.