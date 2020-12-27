Iowa school enrollments shrink as virus leads to other options

Iowa’s public school districts saw an overall decrease of 1.2% in certified enrollment this fall.

The official weighted enrollment is based on the number and type of students registered on Oct. 1 (or the first school day in October).

Statewide certified enrollment dropped by 5,935.9 students from October 2019 to October 2020, according to data from the Iowa Association of School Boards. Of the state’s 327 school districts, 107 districts (32.7%) had an increase in enrollment, and 215 (67.3%) had a decrease or stayed the same (five districts had no change).

“The steep enrollment decrease stops the trend of statewide enrollment increases and is likely the result of parental enrollment decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IASB summarized.

A jump in home schooling was a significant factor in enrollment drops in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts. Please note that these are revised numbers and may differ slightly from figures released earlier.