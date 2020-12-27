Iowa school enrollments shrink as virus leads to other options

Iowa’s public school districts saw an overall decrease of 1.2% in certified enrollment this fall.
The official weighted enrollment is based on the number and type of students registered on Oct. 1 (or the first school day in October).
Statewide certified enrollment dropped by 5,935.9 students from October 2019 to October 2020, according to data from the Iowa Association of School Boards. Of the state’s 327 school districts, 107 districts (32.7%) had an increase in enrollment, and 215 (67.3%) had a decrease or stayed the same (five districts had no change).
“The steep enrollment decrease stops the trend of statewide enrollment increases and is likely the result of parental enrollment decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IASB summarized.
A jump in home schooling was a significant factor in enrollment drops in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts. Please note that these are revised numbers and may differ slightly from figures released earlier.
Lewis Central’s certified enrollment was down 16.2 students, or 0.6%. At Lewis Central, the number of homeschooled students could have made the difference between a decrease in enrollment and an increase, said Dave Black, school improvement specialist, when he reported certified enrollment at the board of education’s Oct. 19 meeting.
“We lost 28 kids to competent private instruction — home schooling,” he said. “If coronavirus hadn’t happened, my guess is we would be up in resident enrollment.”
Council Bluffs Community Schools lost the most overall. The district saw a drop of 237.3 students, or 2.6%. In Council Bluffs, the number of resident students being homeschooled increased from 100 to 162, Chief Technology Officer John Stile reported at the Nov. 10 board of education meeting.
However, the total decrease in enrollment had more to do with lagging signups for kindergarten and preschool. Kindergarten population declined by 79 students, and preschool enrollment dropped by 74.
“We heard directly from many parents who had registered during Kindergarten Roundup who then decided to wait until next year to send their child to kindergarten,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We expect a larger kindergarten class next school year.”
Around southwest Iowa, most districts lost enrollment, but a few posted gains. In raw numbers, Underwood Community Schools chalked up the biggest gain, with enrollment growing by 36.1 students, or 5.2%, according to the IASB. West Harrison gained 17.1 students for a growth rate of 5.3%. Woodbine gained 16.2 students, or 3.6%; Tri-Center increase by 5.9 students, or 0.9%; and East Mills gained 5 students, also 0.9%.
Treynor Community Schools, generally on an upswing, lost 34.1 students, or 5.5%; Missouri Valley Community Schools lost 31.8 students, or 4%; Harlan lost 29.5 students, or 2.1%; and Logan-Magnolia lost 28 students, or 4.9%.
Districts with smaller losses included Riverside Community Schools, down 19.8 students, or 2.8%; Fremont-Mills, down 18 students, or 3.9%; and Glenwood, down 4.6 students, or 0.2%.