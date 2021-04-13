Iowa School for the Deaf cancels summer camps for 2021

Iowa School for the Deaf has cancelled its summer camps for 2021, the school has announced.

“Knowing how much these experiences mean to our campers, it was a difficult decision to cancel ISD camps for summer 2021,” said a statement from ISD officials. “For ISD, it is the right decision. The health and safety of our campers and staff are always our first priority. Even with the most stringent protocols and screenings in place, we cannot fully mitigate risk at this time, given the new variants and uncertain outcomes with COVID-19

“We are disappointed we are not hosting camps this summer,” the statement continued. “As we become more certain about the ability to keep all safe and healthy, we will be looking at the possibility of expanding social and educational opportunities throughout the school year so new friends can meet and old friends can reunite before summer 2022.”

The school apologized for any inconvenience the announcement might cause.

