Iowa schools struggling to hire enough substitute teachers

Gee said his principals have covered classrooms occasionally and paying their full time teachers to sub during their prep periods, a strategy started three years ago. Sometimes classes have been split or brought into study halls in order to have a teacher watch them according to Gee.

“We have had to be creative. Sometimes that means pulling in teachers that are on their prep periods to cover. Sometimes it means taking a class, dividing it and sending half of the class to another classroom and the other half to another classroom,” said Drzycimski.

Drzycimski and Lettow said had concerns with the number of subs the district has due to flu season and because of COVID-19 cases.

“A number of our employees have students that go to this district. So if the kids are sick, someone has to be home with them too,” said Drzycimski.

“One thing that I would say was nice with wearing masks, even though there weren’t many, was that there wasn’t much of a flu season,” said Lettow. “Without wearing masks, I will expect more of a flu season.”

Gee explained he didn’t know of any concerns about flu season building up but knew that illness, other than COVID-19, was going to be on the rise since there is no masking in the district.