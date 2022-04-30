Iowa senators to host virtual open house on U.S. military academies

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will host a U.S. Service Academy Virtual Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3.

This will be an opportunity for Iowa students and their families to learn more about the five military service academies, including the application and nomination processes.

The Academy Nomination Coordinators for Ernst and Grassley will provide an overview of the congressional nomination process and application requirements. They will be available to answer questions throughout the open house.

Representatives from the Air Force Academy and Naval Academy will provide presentations on academy life and the application process Monday. The Military Academy at West Point, Coast Guard Academy and Merchant Marine Academy will provide presentations Tuesday.

Representatives from all the academies will be present both nights to answer questions from Iowans in a live Q&A.

Those interested can connect via WebEx at https://senate.webex.com/senate/j.php?MTID=ma3d9536090b34a262108aa4eebcd0478 with the password PNtPnpPS468 or by calling 1-415-527-5035 and using the access code 2760 860 9078.

Every year, Ernst and Grassley each select 10 individuals to nominate to the Military, Air Force, Naval and Merchant Marine academies. More information on Ernst’s nomination application is available at https://www.ernst.senate.gov/assistance/academy-nominations. To e-mail or call Ernst’s Academy Coordinator in her Des Moines office, email Academy@ernst.senate.gov or call (515) 284-4574.

For Iowans seeking to attend an academy for the 2023-2024 school year, the deadline to complete and submit Ernst’s application is Oct. 21, 2022.

