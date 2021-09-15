Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings

AMES (AP) — Iowa State University has announced that its student crew club must stay off the water at least for now after an inquiry faulted the university and the club's leaders in the drowning deaths of two members.

The Ames Tribune reports that Iowa State made the announcement Monday when it released the preliminary findings of a pair of investigations into the March 28 deaths of 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni. The suspension of the crew club will last for at least the remainder of the current school year while health and safety measures are adopted.

The findings faulted unnamed crew club student leadership for not adequately responding to strong winds before a boat capsized on Little Wall Lake, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of the university’s campus in Ames. Three other crew club members were rescued and survived.

Also according to the findings, a safety launch boat should have been used — as required under the conditions — and there should have been a team member or coach on the shore or in a launch to relay the changing conditions and respond to an emergency.

The investigations — an internal review and a separate external review that was conducted with assistance from a rowing expert — also found that the university lacked adequate oversight.