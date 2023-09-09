Iowa West Foundation — in partnership with Pottawattamie County school districts and Iowa Western Community College — unveiled a new workforce pipeline program designed to provide students with pathways to employment post graduation.

“Iowa West Foundation’s Aspire program was created to support and expand the work of the educators in our county are already doing so that all of you, all of you local employers, have the workforce that you need,” IWF President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said at a kickoff event Thursday morning.

Mainwaring said Iowa West has been involved in individual student success for more than two decades.

“I think all of us understand that the world has changed and schools have changed and students have changed,” Mainwaring said. “What we need today is a program that gives all students access to an education that supports a strong start after graduation.”

Aspire was born out of foundation’s “Imagine Hour” conversations with members of the community who want to see the county’s businesses continue to grow while also creating more education and employment opportunities for area youth.

“We want local businesses to grow and thrive by having the students and the workforce that you need, and we want all our students to imagine their success and their future right here in Pottawattamie County,” Mainwaring said.

Aspire was created in partnership with local school districts to serve the unique needs of both urban and rural students. The $1.1 million program allows superintendents to use flexible funding to grow existing workforce training programs or launch new ones.

Each program is designed to support students in their career exploration, and provide assistance in transitioning to additional training, which can take the form of apprenticeships, internships, two-year colleges, four-year colleges, or straight into the workforce.

“Expanding the workforce and career prep throughout Pottawattamie County represents the vision we’ve had in the Council Bluffs schools — every student graduating with a high school diploma and a second credential,” said Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Murillo introduced the district’s Diploma +1 Pathways program that allows high school students to earn college credits — including earning associate degrees or industry certifications — in areas that interest them.

More than 80% of the school district’s 579 seniors graduated with a second credential last year, Murillo said.

“We have partnerships and students and apprenticeship programs, but we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of the unlimited possibilities,” Murillo said. “Aspire will provide us with the additional funding to expand opportunities for our students to thrive and find their passion.”

Stacie Green graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School this year. Over those four years, she was able to earn her child care certification from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and get a head start on her ultimate goal of being a teacher.

“I am halfway through my associate’s degree (at Iowa Western),” Green said. “That is the two years that I took with the Council Bluffs district.”

In high school, Green apprenticed at Kids & Company, a Council Bluffs Schools Foundation program that provides affordable childcare services before and after school, and she has continued to work there while attending college. She also works for the district’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program and at the new Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center.

“I’ve worked in three different child care areas just to get some more knowledge from the teachers, that I will forever carry with me, and then I will go and teach other people that I work with at Kids & Company,” Green said. “I’ve learned things that I think everybody should know in child care, and I have now went and taught my co-workers, and now we use it all together and that’s what makes the kids successful.”

Aspire will also provide increased access to Iowa Western’s College and Career Transition Counselors, Avenue Scholars of Southwest Iowa’s support systems and Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates.

“Avenue Scholars stands as a distinctive organization known for its collaborative approach in addressing economic and workforce development challenges,” said Cara Cool Trede, Avenue Scholars’ executive director. “We actively engaged with both of our education and business communities, working hand in hand to create career opportunities that bridge the gap between the two.”

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said that Aspire will not only greatly benefit students who know what their career path looks like, but the students whose future is more uncertain.

“We have a third of students right now coming out of school saying, ‘I’m going to do this and I’m going there.’ We also have a third which is becoming better consumers, knowing the cost of education, saying, ‘I know I need to do something, I don’t know what I need to do and I don’t know where I want to do it,’ and then we also have a new third now that doesn’t want to do education beyond high school, so how do we certify them in high school to get to those good paying jobs?” Kinney said.

According to data provided by Advance Iowa Southwest, the demand in Pottawattamie County for trained employees will exceed 27,000 by 2033, and filling those positions will bring an estimated $11.5 billion into the local economy.

“There’s a ton of opportunity for our kids — young adults — to get into the trades, be it plumbing, electrical, mechanical, building construction management, framing, trim carpentry, cabinets, painting, floor covering, there’s just a tremendous amount of opportunity in our community right now,” said Chris Rochleau, owner of Council Bluffs-based Cherry Ridge Construction. “You don’t have to go to a four-year school and pay $25,000, $28,000 a year when you can get in with a company and they will educate you, teach you, provide tools, provide equipment, and give you an opportunity for growth. And the wages are good.”

At the end of Thursday’s event, Mainwaring encouraged all of the business owners in attendance to participate in the Aspire program by providing their contact information via a QR code so that Aspire can connect them with educators and partner organizations, as well as help the businesses train their future employees.

“Students are ready,” Mainwaring said. “This is your future workforce. You can see that when you meet these students halfway, when you work with them, you get a trained, committed employee. You have an opportunity — the reason you’re here today is because you have an opportunity to start building the workforce that you need.”

For more information about the Aspire program, visit bit.ly/IWFASPIRE.

