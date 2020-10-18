Iowa Western announces finalists for its next president

Iowa Western Community College announced the three finalists for president of the college Friday.
The Presidential Search Committee chose the finalists on Oct. 9 after completing two days of interviews with the 11 semifinalists, according to Brent Siegrist, chairman of the search committee and the Iowa Western Board of Trustees.
“They were all very good, but the finalists, because of their interview or credentials, they rose to the top fairly quickly,” he said. “There was no dissension.”
Finalists include Dr. David Hinds, who recently retired as president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas; Dr. Daniel Kinney, president of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge; and Dr. Charles Lepper, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City.
“We felt all three of them could be excellent presidents of Iowa Western,” Siegrist said.
The candidate elected will start early in 2021, he said. Current President Dr. Dan Kinney will retire effective Dec. 31.
Hinds previously served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College of Maryland. He earned a PhD in educational administration from the University of Texas, an MBA from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in business education at Texas State University.
Daniel Kinney previously served as vice president of student services at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He earned a Doctor of Education in higher educational leadership from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Science in higher education administration from the University of Kansas, a Bachelor of Business Administration Management at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and an Associate of Arts in general studies at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. And, yes, he is the current Iowa Western president’s son.
Lepper was previously vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia. He earned a PhD in educational administration from Indiana State University, a Master of Education in secondary, higher and adult education from Grand Valley State University and a Bachelor of Arts in human resources and personnel management at Ball State University.
The finalists will be interviewed (in person, if at all possible) by the full board of trustees Nov. 4-6, Siegrist said. Each will be expected to participate in a public forum that will be livestreamed and answer questions from the public.
“We will take input from everybody on those three,” he said. “We expect to have an announcement seven to 10 days after the interviews — maybe sooner.”
“I would personally like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” Siegrist said. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional work and effort. We are looking forward to a successful completion of the presidential search process.”
