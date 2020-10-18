Iowa Western announces finalists for its next president

Daniel Kinney previously served as vice president of student services at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He earned a Doctor of Education in higher educational leadership from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Science in higher education administration from the University of Kansas, a Bachelor of Business Administration Management at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and an Associate of Arts in general studies at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. And, yes, he is the current Iowa Western president’s son.

Lepper was previously vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia. He earned a PhD in educational administration from Indiana State University, a Master of Education in secondary, higher and adult education from Grand Valley State University and a Bachelor of Arts in human resources and personnel management at Ball State University.

The finalists will be interviewed (in person, if at all possible) by the full board of trustees Nov. 4-6, Siegrist said. Each will be expected to participate in a public forum that will be livestreamed and answer questions from the public.

“We will take input from everybody on those three,” he said. “We expect to have an announcement seven to 10 days after the interviews — maybe sooner.”

“I would personally like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” Siegrist said. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional work and effort. We are looking forward to a successful completion of the presidential search process.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.