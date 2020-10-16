Iowa Western awarded grant to help provide job training

“That’s going to be a fairly standard type of equipment,” he said.

The controller is the “brains of manufacturing” for computer-numerically controlled machines and other equipment, Stanley said.

“The trainer gives us the opportunity to teach them hydraulics and fluid power in a simulation setting without necessarily having to do it on the real thing in the plant,” he said.

Welding supplies include things like metal rods and tanks of gas, as well as any masks or gloves that are needed, Stanley said.

“You go through a fairly significant amount of that,” he said.

The hydraulics trainer and welding supplies were especially urgent, said Starlyn Perdue, director of economic development.

“These are things we will need this month,” she said.

The center usually admits 15 students per year to its two-year program, although this year it was limited to nine, Perdue said. That way, students are still able to socially distance in the lab.

The college tries to stay on top of what equipment manufacturers are using and give students experience on the same type of machines, Stanley said.